Manchester United is tightening its savings belt - even for the Europa League final. However, one measure goes too far for coach Rúben Amorim: he is covering the costs for his crew himself.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, ManUtd coach Rúben Amorim is paying out of his own pocket for 30 members of staff to travel to the Europa League final in Bilbao.

The club did not provide the employees with free tickets. Even the players only received two tickets for their families.

In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain covered the final travel costs for 600 employees to the Champions League final in Munich. Show more

The Red Devils are under financial pressure - and this is also reflected in their travel plans for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao (May 21, 21:00 live on blue Sport).

As reported by the English newspaper "Daily Mail", Manchester United will not be providing its employees with free tickets for the final. Instead, all 15,000 tickets provided by UEFA will go on free sale. Only an internal watch party is planned for the staff - including accompanying persons.

According to ESPN, coach Rúben Amorim has responded with a gesture that has caused a stir: he is paying for 30 members of the coaching and support staff to travel to Spain out of his own pocket. Previously, the club had only offered two tickets per person for purchase - a paid trip was not planned.

Two tickets per player - families have to pay themselves

According to the report, the professionals themselves also only received two tickets for the final - they also have to pay travel costs for family and friends themselves. The decision fits into the current picture: in order to reduce running costs, owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently cut around 450 jobs, 200 of them in the last few weeks alone.

In the official financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, United reported a loss of €33.4 million. The fans' association MUST then accused the club of mismanagement - among other things because former coach Erik ten Hag was given a new contract despite a mediocre balance sheet, only to be sacked four months later.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain set a completely different example: The Champions League finalist is covering the costs of 600 employees for the final match against Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.