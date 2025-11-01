  1. Residential Customers
Hot rumor Coach David Sesa to leave Rapperswil and join Schaffhausen

Syl Battistuzzi

1.11.2025

Is David Sesa's chapter with Rapperswil-Jona coming to an end?
sda

As coach, David Sesa managed promotion to the Challenge League with Rapperswil-Jona. But now, according to insiders, the former international is set to join FC Schaffhausen.

01.11.2025, 14:50

David Sesa has been head coach at FC Rapperswil-Jona since summer 2022. After three seasons, the former national team star (36 caps) finally made the leap from the Promotion League to the Challenge League with his team. In the current season, Rappi is in eighth place with ten points after eleven match days.

A hot rumor is making the rounds ahead of Saturday's difficult away game against leaders Aarau. According to blue Sport, Sesa is about to sign a contract with FC Schaffhausen. The 52-year-old is apparently not shying away from taking the step back into the Promotion League.

