VfL Wolfsburg is in crisis. After persistently poor results in the Bundesliga, a row broke out in the dressing room, according to the German newspaper "Bild". In the middle of it all: scandalous professional Kevin Behrens and coach Ralph Hasenhüttl.

After the defeat against Union Berlin, there was apparently a row in the dressing room between coach Ralph Hasenhüttl and striker Kevin Behrens at the beginning of April.

The situation escalated and the two had to be separated - another low point in a season that is likely to end with a change of coach. Show more

Things are not going well at all for the Wolves. Last Friday, they suffered their fourth Bundesliga defeat in a row at home to Leipzig. As the German newspaper "Bild" reported, there was already a loud argument in the dressing room at the beginning of April after the defeat at Union Berlin.

According to the report, the disgraced coach Ralph Hasenhüttl did not hold back with criticism after the final whistle and gave the team a telling off. The 57-year-old apparently complained about his players' lack of commitment.

When Hasenhüttl left the dressing room, Kevin Behrens spoke up. The Wolfsburg striker had already attracted negative attention last fall when he refused to sign one of the club's rainbow shirts ("I won't sign such gay shit").

Quarrel between Hasenhüttl and Behrens

Behrens picked up on Hasenhüttl's speech and also complained about the lack of commitment from his team-mates, whereupon Hasenhüttl returned to the dressing room and confronted the striker.

According to the VfL coach, Behrens should not make big speeches but score goals. The two then had a verbal argument and had to be calmed down.

Wolfsburg are currently 12th in the Bundesliga table and will most likely miss out on qualifying for European competition. According to media reports, the team is likely to start the coming season under a new coach.

