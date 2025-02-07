  1. Residential Customers
France Coach Luis Enrique at PSG until 2027

SDA

7.2.2025 - 21:14

Two more years of commitment on the Paris Saint-Germain touchline: Luis Enrique
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the extension of Spanish coach Luis Enrique's contract until 2027.

Keystone-SDA

07.02.2025, 21:15

The former Spanish national team coach ended his first season in Paris with the French league title and cup victory as well as qualification for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The French serial champions are also currently clearly at the top of Ligue 1 and will play against league rivals Brest on February 11 and 19 for a place in the last 16 of the top flight.

At the same time, PSG also announced the contract extensions until 2029 of three key players, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, on Friday.

