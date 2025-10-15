Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli and head of sport Dominik Albrecht reveal Thun's recipe for success in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport. The Bernese Oberlanders focus on role allocation and communication.

Tobias Benz

Eight games, sixteen points. Things are currently going like clockwork for promoted Thun. However, the fact that the Bernese Oberland side are at the top of the table in mid-October is not just a coincidence. It's not just on the pitch that things are clicking into place.

"It's incredibly cool what we've built together," beams Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport - and emphasizes the long-term planning behind the success: "We asked ourselves: How do we want to play? And we clearly said that we wanted to play this attractive football, that the spectators would come to the stadium and enjoy themselves. Because then they will also want to come back. That was our goal."

And they are coming back. After all, you can't get more attractive than first place in the table. So did they do everything right? "For now, we've done a lot of things right. Now we just want to keep stepping on the gas," explains Lustrinelli.

The ingredients of the recipe for success: role allocation and communication at sporting management level. "We know 95% of what the other is doing. We communicate a lot and the lines of communication are very short," praises Lustrinelli.

In Thun just like with the national team

There is a blind understanding. Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht also agrees. "We have a clear division of roles. On the one hand, we have sporting expertise, first and foremost with Andres Gerber as president and Mauro as coach. And that includes me too."

With Beat Fahrni, who is in charge of operations, there is also an entrepreneur in the team. "He primarily takes care of the commercial issues. That's why the division of roles is clear."

Another reason for the success is the well-rehearsed team. Albrecht draws a comparison with the Swiss national team.

"They have a coach in Murat Yakin, who has been in charge for a long time - and there are many players who have been with the national team for years," explains Albrecht. "That gives a certain structure, a certain security. For me, these are the fruits of this work that we can now reap. I see a similar path for us at FC Thun."

