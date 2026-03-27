Mario Frick is leaving Lucerne after this season. sda

A bang at FC Luzern. Mario Frick will no longer coach the club in the coming season. This has been decided by the club management together with the coach.

Björn Lindroos

An era is coming to an end in Lucerne. As FC Luzern announced on Friday, Mario Frick will be leaving the club in the summer. This has been decided jointly.

"After constructive and honest discussions, we are convinced that the end of the season is the right time for both sides to take new paths," Head of Sport Remo Meyer is quoted as saying in the press release.

In office for over four years

Frick has been on the sidelines at Lucerne since December 2021, making him the longest-serving coach in the Super League after Mattia Croci-Torti of Lugano.

The collaboration ends after more than four years. The coaching discussion had been swirling around Lucerne for some time. Now that FCL has missed out on the Championship Group and thus also on European business, there is clarity.

It is still unclear who will coach the club from next season.