The match between St.Gallen and GC is characterized by controversial scenes. GC coach Tomas Oral sees his team at a clear disadvantage. Even blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is not completely satisfied. And what does refereeing expert Stephan Klossner have to say about all the decisions?

No time? blue News summarizes for you St.Gallen win 3:1 against GC.

GC coach Tomas Oral sees his team clearly disadvantaged by the referees and gives free rein to his frustration in an interview with blue Sport.

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer and refereeing expert Stephan Klossner also comment on the controversial scenes. Show more

GC captain Amir Abrashi is sent off in the 22nd minute. A correct decision for refereeing expert Stephan Klossner. GC coach Oral takes a completely different view: "You can never give something like that. No matter which expert says what, you can never whistle that."

In the 2nd half, the VAR intervenes after Saulo Decarli's risky tackle. Although the defender is on the ball before the attacker, a penalty is awarded. Oral's heart rate skyrockets. "Both actions are indescribable for me, I can't understand something like that, it's no fun at all." At the end, he says meaningfully that he doesn't want to say too much.

Rolf Fringer also has no understanding for the fact that the VAR intervenes in the penalty area scene and calls the referee to the screen. The blue Sport expert explains his point of view and says: "Hard to take every weekend, hard to take." Referee expert Klossner finds arguments for both sides and has a suggestion that all football fans would probably welcome: "You should actually publish the communication between the referee and the VAR."

