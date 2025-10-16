Player-coach Patrick Stritzki has no problem with defeats. Screenshot: NDR

The amateur footballers of Moorburger TSV lose 0:66 at SVS Mesopotamien II in the Hamburg Kreisklasse at the weekend. On Wednesday, the coach gives a remarkable interview to the "Spiegel".

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moorburger TSV lost a football match 0:66 at the weekend.

Player coach Patrick Stritzki explains in an interview how this is possible.

There is extra praise for the goalkeeper, who prevented a much higher defeat. Show more

When a football team loses 0:66, it makes waves even when the teams are completely unknown. This is what happened at the weekend. In the Hamburg Kreisliga, Moorburger TSV conceded a surreal defeat at SVS Mesopotamien II.

The overriding question is: how is something like this even possible? And what does it do to the losers? The "Spiegel" reached player-coach Patrick Stritzki two days after the game, shedding some light on the situation. "There were seven of us, which is the mandatory number of players to be allowed to play at all. We had two sick notes at the last minute and two people who were unable to play due to injury," explained Stritzki.

But why did his team compete with only seven available players and not accept a 3-0 forfeit defeat? The team had to compete due to an earlier incident in order to avoid being kicked out of the league, says Stritzki. He had asked his players whether they wanted to play. They all said yes, and he was proud of that.

"Without the goalkeeper, it could have been three figures"

At the break, the score was already 0:32, but they left no stone unturned to at least score a consolation goal: "I said I'd stay at the back alone with the goalkeeper, everyone else would go forward. It doesn't matter whether we score more goals at the back or not, but maybe we'll score one more. We didn't, but we actually had our chances from then on. It was really better than the first half."

He was "absolutely" satisfied with his team's performance. And then he comes up with some surprising praise: "Our goalkeeper made a great save, by the way. Without him, it could have been a three-figure game. Unfortunately, he injured his foot in the second half." Stritzki is convinced that they would certainly not have conceded more than 60 goals without the bad luck caused by injuries.

Incidentally, Moorburger TSV are used to heavy defeats. Last year, they lost 2:53 and have also lost 2:40. "Those were both matches where we had a scrappy team on the pitch. None of the good lads were able to play, so we just kicked for fun with the ones who were there." How much fun such games really are is another question.

After the game, the club also published a post on Instagram in which they celebrated themselves a little. There are things ...