After a poor start to the season, Roger Schmidt is no longer coach at Portuguese football record champions Benfica Lisbon. It is not yet known who his successor will be.

Benfica initially announced on the club's website that they had begun talks with Schmidt regarding the immediate termination of his contract. A short time later, president Rui Costa then announced the separation. "The coach has been informed that he is no longer coach of Benfica," he said.

"We wanted stability. But after four matchdays, our results and performances, we came to the conclusion to change the coach. We want to present the new coach as soon as possible." According to the sports newspaper "A Bola", Benfica's former coach Bruno Lage is the favorite to succeed him.

No titles were won

On Friday, 57-year-old Schmidt's previous team only managed a 1-1 draw at Moreirense. The traditional club only picked up seven points from their first four league games. Schmidt had been coach at the capital city club since July 2022 and had a contract until June 30, 2026.

Schmidt had already failed to win a major title last season with a Benfica team that was spoiled for success. At the time, the former Bundesliga coach still had the backing of president Rui Costa, who believed in the coach's qualities, despite strong criticism from Benfica fans. In Schmidt's first year, Benfica won their first championship since 2019 with some inspiring football.

