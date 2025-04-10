Leo Beenhakker has died at the age of 82. Keystone

Dutch coaching legend Leo Beenhakker has died at the age of 82. He coached top clubs such as Ajax and Real Madrid and later spent a short time on the touchline at GC in the 1990s.

Dutch coaching legend Leo Beenhakker has passed away at the age of 82.

He took over at the Hoppers in the 1992/93 season after they got off to a bad start and sacked coach Oldrich Svab.

Beenhakker won various titles with Real Madrid, Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord Rotterdam. Show more

Former Real Madrid coach Leo Beenhakker is dead. The 82-year-old's death was confirmed by the family of the long-time head coach to Dutch broadcaster NOS. In his time, Beenhakker coached the two major Dutch football clubs Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord Rotterdam, among others, and celebrated national success with both clubs.

From 1986 to 1989 and later from November 1991 to the summer of 1992, Beenhakker was in charge of Real Madrid for almost four seasons, who also released a statement on Thursday evening. "Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and sympathy to his family, his clubs and all his loved ones," said the record Champions League winners.

After Real Madrid, he took over at GC

After his second stint at Real Madrid, Beenhakker moved to GC after the Hoppers, who started the season as big title favorites at the time, got off to a false start under Oldrich Svab. But even under the coaching great Leo Beenhakker, the starting line-up of Giovane Elber, Murat Yakin, Pascal Zuberbühler, Alain Sutter, Ciriaco Sforza, Mario Cantaluppi and others was slow to get going. On the final matchday, they lost 2:1 against YB and GC actually ended up in the promotion/relegation round. There, GC left nothing to chance and ultimately avoided relegation by a clear margin.

Beenhakker was also less successful in his appearances as national team coach. The Dutchman coached his home country at the 1990 World Cup in Italy and underdogs Trinidad & Tobago at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Beenhakker remained winless in all seven of his World Cup games.

In 1990, there were three draws in the preliminary round and a defeat in the round of 16 against the eventual world champions Germany. With the Caribbean debutant, however, the goalless draw against Sweden in the World Cup premiere felt like a success.