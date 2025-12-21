  1. Residential Customers
"Everything is done" Coaching legend Lucien Favre declares his retirement

Luca Betschart

21.12.2025

Lucien Favre was also on the sidelines at Borussia Dortmund for around two and a half years.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Lucien Favre is stepping down. In an interview, the 68-year-old explains that he will not be returning to the touchline. Favre was most recently coach at Nice until January 2023.

21.12.2025, 07:24

21.12.2025, 07:32

Lucien Favre announces his retirement. "I've done enough. That's enough," said the Lausanne native in an interview with Blick, explaining: "I've always been busy. Now I'm 68, it's gone quickly. I've almost forgotten my age because I've always been busy, always tied up."

Favre is therefore convinced that it is the right moment for him to step down. "It's good for me the way it is. I made my decision a long time ago because I felt that Everything is done, it's enough," says Favre, who recognizes, "With a little more distance, I notice that coaches are getting younger and younger. At 58, you're almost old."

In his successful career, the Lausanne native has coached Servette, Zurich, Hertha Berlin, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Dortmund and Nice. Favre's greatest successes include the two championship titles and two cup wins in Switzerland and winning the German Super Cup with Dortmund.

