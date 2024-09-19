Salvatore 'Totò' Schillaci with the Juventus jersey in 1990. KEYSTONE

Schillaci, who died at the age of just 59 in his native Sicily, touched the hearts of many people. Including that of his former coach during his time at Juventus, Dino Zoff.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Salvatore Schillaci died on Wednesday at the age of 59.

The former footballer succumbed to a tumor.

"Totò" was the big star of Italy's home World Cup in 1990 and his six goals earned him the "Player of the Tournament" award.

Dino Zoff, his coach at Juventus, remembered him fondly: "His modesty won over everyone in the dressing room". Show more

Salvatore Schillaci died on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after finally losing the battle against a tumor that had afflicted him a few years ago. In Italy, numerous players and coaches have paid tribute to the football legend. One of them is Dino Zoff, his former coach at Juventus Turin.

Dino Zoff, captain of the Italian national team, receives the World Cup trophy won by Italy in 1982 at the end of the World Cup in Spain. KEYSTONE

"He immediately made everyone love him"

"He was very timid at first, but his modesty won everyone over in the dressing room," the former goalkeeper and coach recalled to the newspaper "Tuttosport". He continued: "He immediately made everyone love him, even the established players."

"I had to work very hard to convey calmness and composure to him: He came from a completely different environment and was almost intimidated by the fact of being in a big team, surrounded by important people on and off the pitch."

At that time, for example, the already legendary Italians Pasquale Bruno and Sergio Brio as well as the national team goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi were playing for the "Old Lady".

"I just told him to keep to himself and remember to be good on the pitch, I'd take care of the rest," said Zoff.

1989: Salvatore 'Totò' Schillaci (center), Giancarlo Marocchi (left) and Oleksandr Zavarov wear the Juventus jersey KEYSTONE

These 21 goals with Juve and the call-up to the national team

At the end of the 1999-2000 season, Juventus won the UEFA Cup and Schillaci scored 21 goals to open the door to the national team and later immortality.

Zoff continues: "It really was a magical year, he helped us a lot and earned himself a place in the national team. He was shy, but sincere at the same time. And big-hearted. I immediately took him to my heart, on a human level even more than on a technical level."

"I had great strikers at my disposal in that Juventus team, but I played with him from the start. I thought he was important and he proved to be important on the pitch," adds the now 82-year-old goalkeeper of the Italian national team that won the 1982 World Cup.

The World Cup that made him immortal

Then came the home World Cup - "Italia '90". In the match against Austria, the time had come. Azeglio Vicini threw Schillaci into the game during the half-time break.

The rest is football history.

Totò Schillaci scored six goals in seven games. Italy were defeated by Maradona and Caniggia's Argentina in the semi-finals, but won the match for third place against Germany.

Schillaci was crowned top scorer and best player of the World Cup.

Salvatore 'Totò' Schillaci's (center) first goal against Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup in the Azzurri jersey. KEYSTONE

