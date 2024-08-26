Sven-Göran Eriksson is dead. imago

England's former national team coach Sven-Göran Eriksson is dead. The Swede succumbed to cancer at the age of 76.

Jan Arnet

Eriksson was a well-traveled man when it came to football. He worked in the coaching profession for over 40 years. In England, he was the first foreign coach to take charge of the national team. He held the post from 2001 to 2006. He was also national team coach in the Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

In England, he was also briefly employed by Manchester City and Leicester City following his involvement with the association. At club level, he has also worked at Benfica Lisbon, AS Roma and Lazio Roma, among others.

Last January, Eriksson announced that he was suffering from terminal cancer and had "one year to live" at best. He was given around eight months until his death.