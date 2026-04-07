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Frick successor wanted Coaching question at FC Luzern: "At some point you have to take the risk"

Syl Battistuzzi

7.4.2026

Mario Frick will leave FC Luzern at the end of the season. Now the search for a successor begins at FCL. In the blue Sport Studio, experts Dani Gygax and Pascal Zuberbühler talk about the candidates.

07.04.2026, 10:56

At the end of March, one thing was certain: FC Luzern will start the coming season with a new coach. The club did not extend Mario Frick's contract.

It has not yet been decided who will succeed the Lichtenstein native. According to the club, a candidate should be found by the end of May.

Bang at FCL. Coach Mario Frick to leave Lucerne in the summer

Bang at FCLCoach Mario Frick to leave Lucerne in the summer

In the blue Sport Studio, presenter Stefan Eggli lists the most talked-about names: "Michel Renggli, Giorgio Contini, Ludovic Magnin, Claudio Lustenberger ... or a Mr. X that we haven't yet included in the list? Brunello Iacopetta, Marc Schneider, Uli Forte, Thomas Häberli ... Dani Gygax?"

Gygax: "Renggli in pole position"

"Dani has to take a (coaching) test first, I know that," interjects Pascal 'Zubi' Zuberbühler with a grin. And adds: "But that would definitely be a candidate." The former national team goalie can live with all candidates anyway. Head of sport Remo Meier and the entire board would take their time and scan each individual carefully, says Zubi. For him, part of the job profile is that you also have to comment on matters relating to the club - as Mario Frick did in the shareholder dispute, for example.

Stevanovic, Cognat and Kadile score. Servette catch up with Luzern with victory in direct duel

Stevanovic, Cognat and Kadile scoreServette catch up with Luzern with victory in direct duel

For Gygax, Michel Renggli is "in pole position": "He knows the FCL inside out, he was a player, captain, has been in the academy for a long time - all the youngsters who are now in the first team or already playing abroad have passed through his hands. It would fit seamlessly into the philosophy of continuing to work with the youngsters in the first team."

Gygax sums up: "And he deserves it. He's been working with young players for a long time. Of course, you don't know how it will turn out. But at some point you have to take a chance."

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