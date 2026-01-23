Timothé Cognat will once again lead Servette onto the field as captain in the team's second game of the season. For coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, it's clear that the midfielder will stay in Geneva. Cognat himself isn't so sure.

Here's what it's all about Servettes captain Timothé Cognat is avoiding making a promise to stay in Geneva for the entire season.

The 28-year-old had already been considering a move this past winter, but Servette blocked the transfer to MLS.

Coach Jocelyn Gourvennec sees no reason for speculation and continues to regard Cognat clearly as a Servette player. Summary created with

Shortly before the start of the season, Servette coach Jocelyn Gourvennec explained how he views the situation surrounding Timothé Cognat: The new captain will start the new season with the Geneva team, so he is confident that Cognat will stay.

Cognat himself apparently sees things a little differently. After the 0-1 loss to FC Basel, he told the local media: “Right now, I’m here, and as long as I’m here, I’ll give my all for Servette. But we’ll see. In soccer, things can change very quickly.”

The 28-year-old Frenchman, who has been playing for Servette since 2019, declined to say whether he was planning to stay in Geneva for another season. “No, I can’t say that. This team can have a very good season. But my personal situation is different. That will be worked out between the club and me.”

Cognat had already wanted to transfer this past winter

It comes as no surprise that Cognat is keeping his future open. As early as last winter, the midfield dynamo wanted to leave the club. An offer from Major League Soccer (MLS) in North America had piqued his interest, but Servette refused to allow the transfer because the team was in a difficult competitive situation at the time.

“Of course, I was very disappointed with how the situation unfolded over the winter,” Cognat confirmed. Just a few months earlier, he had extended his contract through 2028—apparently in the hope that the club would accommodate him if an attractive offer came along. “That’s just the way it is. That’s behind me now. We’ll see what happens next.”

Coach Jocelyn Gourvennec takes a much more relaxed view of the situation. Despite his captain’s comments, he sees no reason for speculation. “Timo likes to joke around with journalists,” the coach says with a smile in an interview with blue Sport ahead of the game against FCZ. “He’s very important to us; he’s our captain. For me, this isn’t an issue.”

Cognat took the field as captain once again at Letzigrund, but was unable to lead his team to victory. Servette lost 1–2 and thus headed home empty-handed once again.