Training canceled Cold alert in the national team - these players are affected

Patrick Lämmle

15.7.2025

Julia Stierli is one of the players affected.
Keystone

The national team cancels training on Tuesday at short notice and postpones it to Wednesday. Which players are affected and how badly have they been hit?

15.07.2025, 12:12

15.07.2025, 12:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The national team has to cancel training on Tuesday morning at short notice.
  • The session is postponed to Wednesday. The players would actually have had the day off.
  • Five players are currently suffering from cold symptoms.
Three days before the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, the training session scheduled for Tuesday morning is canceled at short notice. The news reached the media around half an hour before the start of training.

Because several players have been feeling the symptoms of a cold in recent days, the national team squad has decided to postpone the planned training session until Wednesday. When asked by blue Sport, Sven Micossé, media officer for the women's national team, said: "It's cold symptoms, not flu symptoms. One of the players affected is Julia Stierli, who was previously set to play in defense. That's why she didn't train on Sunday."

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Coumba Sow, Leila Wandeler and Elvira Herzog are also affected. Wandeler and Herzog, however, had completed a relaxed session on Tuesday. And why was training postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday? "Training would have focused on tactics. It's important that everyone is involved," explains Micossé.

Let's hope that the measure works and that more players don't catch the virus. Because everyone will be needed against Spain - and in top form.

