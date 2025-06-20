The European Women's Championship takes place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. Here you can find the most important news about the European Championship.
- The European Women's Football Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27. blue Sport is following the national team up close. You can find all the news and background stories on the Women's EURO 2025 here.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
National team training canceled: many players have a cold
The national team training session on Tuesday in Thun has been canceled at short notice. "In the past few days, some players have felt the symptoms of a cold. In order to ensure a quality training session, the technical staff has decided to give today off and to complete the training session planned for today tomorrow," writes the "SFV". Further details are not yet known. In view of the quarter-final against Spain, however, this is not good news.
-
Rap star has Alisha Lehmann's back
Alisha Lehmann repeatedly receives hate and malice on social networks. Users sometimes advise her to train more and wear less make-up. After reaching the quarter-finals, she posted a few photos and wrote: "We've made history."
The post was commented on by a prominent good friend: German rapper Shirin David. "It's quiet, ain't no back talk", wrote the music star, which translates as: "Quiet here, there's no back talk." David wanted to make it clear that Lehmann's critics had fallen silent in the face of her success.
The rap star and the professional footballer met on social media and have been good friends ever since. David has even mentioned her in one of her songs. In "Babsi Bars", she raps that she "controls the game like Alisha Lehmann in a football match".
-
Italian celebrates her Bachelor's degree
Elena Linari is in the European Championship quarter-finals with Italy. She already has a reason to celebrate ahead of the match against the Norwegians (Wednesday, 9 p.m.). The 31-year-old AS Roma defender has successfully completed her bachelor's degree in exercise science. She receives a bouquet of flowers during training and is celebrated.
-
The press conference with Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim
On Friday, the Swiss national team will play the quarter-final against Spain at the home European Championships. On the Monday before the game, Lia Wälti and Alayah Pilgrim talk about the cracker. The latter also reveals a crazy lion story.
-
Spectator record is broken
461,582 fans have watched the previous European Championship matches in the stadium in Switzerland. This makes it the best-attended group stage of a Women's European Championship ever. More records are set to be broken in the knockout phase.
-
The quarter-finals are known!
After the last group matches in Group D on Sunday evening, it is now clear which matches will be played in the European Championship quarter-finals:
Wednesday, July 16, 9 p.m.: Norway - Italy
Thursday, July 17, 9 p.m.: Sweden - England
Friday, July 18, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - Spain
Saturday, July 19, 9 p.m.: Germany - France
-
But not all players fit
In public training, blue Sport observes: Terchoun is injured and trains alone. Crnogorcevic drops out of training, Sow and Stierli are absent due to a cold.
-
Big rush: Over 4000 fans attend the national team training session in Bern
The enthusiasm surrounding the women's national team is huge. On Saturday, the association announced that a public training session would take place on Sunday afternoon at the Neufeld stadium in Bern and the fans came in their droves. The wooden stand, which has room for 3000 people, is nowhere near big enough. Over 4000 fans watch Pia Sundhage's team. After training, the players will fulfill autograph and selfie requests.
-
No more additional tickets for Switzerland-Spain
On Friday, July 18, the Swiss will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals in Bern
Due to the limited stadium capacity (31,500 spectators), UEFA will not be putting any additional tickets on sale to the public. Swiss fans who are still looking for a ticket can still obtain tickets via UEFA's resale platform
-
New record for women's football broadcast
Up to 891,000 people watched the European Championship match between Switzerland and Finland live on SRF zwei, according to "persönlich". This corresponds to a market share of 77.2 percent and exceeds the already high figures for the previous European Championship matches against Norway and Iceland.
-
Basel prepares for big football festival - Holland fans try Swiss German
On Sunday, the Netherlands and France will meet in the last European Championship group game in St. Jakob-Park. Basel is preparing for a big football festival with several thousand Oranje fans.
-
Germany put to the test by Sweden: "Lying on the ground"
Despite reaching the quarter-finals, the German national team is no longer among the favorites at the European Championships. The 1:4 defeat against Sweden is a sobering lesson.
Read more about the DFB women's biggest defeat at the European Championships here.
-
Conclusion in Group D: Advantage for England and France
Everything is still wide open in Group D ahead of Sunday's final round, with France and England clearly favored. The two teams could even reach the quarter-finals with defeats.
-
Switzerland facing a golden future?
In an interview with Sonntagsblick, former Swiss national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was asked how golden the future of Swiss women's football is, with a view to the young generation around Schertenbleib, Beney Wandeler and Co. The SRF expert's answer:
"If you relate that to titles, there's still a long way to go. The other nations are also doing well. For Switzerland, a European Championship quarter-final is worth as much as the final for France, England or Spain. That's something to be proud of! But it's great that a change has been initiated. There are young players who can be the framework for the future."
-
Pilgrim's former coach: "I never knew if Alayah could play - it was a bit of a struggle"
Danique Stein was the FCB women's coach of national team striker Alayah Pilgrim. In "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati", she reveals why she couldn't always rely on the top performer during this time.
-
The dream of an "even bigger summer fairytale"
The Swiss players enjoyed a day off on Saturday. "Clearing their heads" is the motto before they turn their full focus to the quarter-finals. In Bern on Friday, the national team will not only face a strong opponent in the form of the world champions from Spain, but also another full stadium. "The support from the fans is great," says Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA.
"It is of course the dream scenario of an organizer that the team moves the whole country. That in turn also carries the players." Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA. The question is how far the journey can still go for Pia Sundhage's team. So far, the plan has worked out, says Daube. "I'm excited to see if we can create an even bigger summer fairytale." Football offers so much scope, "perhaps even for a really big fairytale. In any case, we want to be able to dream about it."
-
The last 5 matches against Spain: Of canter defeats and a useless spectacle victory
On Friday, the Swiss women will face fearsome opponents Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals in Bern. Here's how the last five encounters with the world champions went.
-
European Championships near and far for Bachmann
Ramona Bachmann, who is currently out injured due to a torn cruciate ligament, gives an insight into her "everyday life at the European Championships" on Instagram.
-
Spain's national coach pays tribute to the Swiss team
Montse Tomé led the world champions from Spain into the knockout phase of a European Championship tournament unbeaten for the first time. The Spanish national coach pays tribute to Switzerland. The fact that Pia Sundhage's team played their way into the quarter-finals against Finland in extremis did not escape Tomé's notice, but she had not yet seen more than a few videos of Switzerland.
"Switzerland play with five players in defense," says Tomé. "That won't be easy for us. We've often struggled against this tactic." The team also enjoys great support from the home crowd. "They are carried in their games."
-
Hazel Brugger makes the DFB women smile
The German footballers experienced a humorous change of pace before their final group game: comedy star Hazel Brugger paid a visit to the DFB selection at the team hotel in Zurich on Thursday.
-
Thriller of nerves: how the Swiss fans suffered with the Nati
-
Murat Yakin congratulates the national team - and will be cheering in the stadium during the quarter-finals
-
Pure goosebumps: boundless joy after the final whistle
After 97 minutes and 57 seconds, it's done. Thanks to a goal from Riola Xhemaili in stoppage time, the national team qualifies for the European Championship quarter-finals in extremis. After the final whistle, there is no holding back in the Stade de Genève. The atmosphere in the Swiss camp is unique.
-
How the fans in Zurich cheered on their team's progress to the quarter-finals
Around 2000 fans watched the Swiss women's national team advance to the quarter-finals of the European Championship at the public viewing area near Zurich's main railway station. There was huge jubilation when Switzerland scored the equalizer and when the final whistle blew.
After the Finns took the lead with a penalty in the 77th minute, the mood among the fans of the Swiss women's national team on the Zurich Fan Mile was audibly at rock bottom. The tentative cheers from the small Finnish fan base quickly died down. The cries of joy were all the louder after the Swiss conceded a goal in stoppage time, with drinks cups flying through the air.
The public viewing area on the Zurich Fan Mile was already well filled on Thursday evening some time before kick-off. Around half an hour before kick-off, there was hardly any chance of getting in, and shortly after 9 pm it was definitely over - the maximum capacity had been reached. Hundreds of spectators also joined in the excitement outside the barriers or tried their luck at one of the other public viewings in the city. The atmosphere was exuberant but peaceful, with no major interventions by police or security personnel to be seen.
-
Big cheers: Nati fans in Thun celebrate the quarter-final qualification
-
The Swiss national team also triggers jubilation at the Frauenfeld Openair
-
Video of the media conference: What Pia Sundhage and Géraldine Reuteler have to say about reaching the quarter-finals
-
It's done: Switzerland are through to the European Championship quarter-finals!
Thanks to a goal in stoppage time, Switzerland salvaged a 1-1 draw against Finland and reached the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time. Riola Xhemaili is the celebrated heroine.
-
Anticipation for the Finland game: the Nati fans in Geneva are ready
Switzerland will face Finland in the decisive European Championship group game on Thursday evening. The fans are optimistic ahead of the fan march in Geneva.
-
The Swiss fans march to the stadium together
-
The fans get in the mood for the game on the Bundesplatz in Bern
-
The possible line-up: This is how the national team is likely to line up against Finland
-
Switzerland's opponents Finland make an embarrassing mistake ahead of the European Championships
Shortly before the European Championships, Finland's team manager Outi Saarinen made an embarrassing faux pas: instead of 23-year-old player Nanne Ruuskanen, she nominated her namesake Stina Ruuskanen (51), who played her last international match 29 years ago, for the Nations League match against Serbia.
Because the mistake was only realized after the deadline had expired, it could no longer be corrected. As a result, the disappointed Nanne Ruuskanen stayed at home. Her namesake, however, took the mix-up in good humor.
"I'm definitely ready when the call comes! Just yesterday I played in an amateur league game, so my game feeling is good," she told the Finnish newspaper "Ilta-Sanomat".
-
Host cities are pleased with the successful start to the Women's European Championship
The European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland has been a complete success so far. This is the conclusion drawn by the eight host cities after the first week of the tournament, as a survey by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows.
Around 600,000 tickets have been sold so far. This means the record for the 2022 European Championship in England has already been broken. The atmosphere is exuberant and peaceful, according to all the cities and police stations surveyed. The fan zones are almost always well attended - also thanks to the good weather.
"Women's football is booming, and the tournament in Switzerland is benefiting from this," says blogger Laura Lüdi. She has been traveling around the country since the start of the tournament and also praises the work of the host cities. The European Championship is much more present in the city centers than in France and England recently.
A highlight of the first week was the record-breaking fan march in Bern before the Switzerland-Iceland match with 14,000 participants.
-
Mini fan march before Finland game
What great pictures there were from Basel, what fantastic pictures there were from Bern. Thousands of Swiss national team fans march together towards the stadium before the European Championship matches against Norway and Iceland. In Bern, 14,000 football fans were counted. There has never been a bigger fan march before a women's European Championship match. A record that whets the appetite for more.
On Thursday, however, things are likely to be less spectacular in Geneva. The fan march from Lancy-Pont-Rouge station to the Stade de Genève starts at 6.45 pm and the route can be covered in 15 to 20 minutes. Some people ask themselves: Really? Is that all? Can't there be more?
Nevertheless, the anticipation for the game is great and ultimately the big party is supposed to take place in the stadium. A draw will be enough for Switzerland to advance to the European Championship quarter-finals. And if that happens, pictures of a dancing Pia Sundhage may go around the world instead. Not bad either ...
-
Terchoun missing from the final training session
Meriame Terchoun hasn't had a chance to play at the European Championships so far. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old was absent from the final training session before the last group match against Finland. Not a good omen with a view to a first appearance at the home tournament.
-
New attendance record at a European Championship group stage
The European Championship in Switzerland is making history: after just two thirds of the group stage, the attendance record for the group stage of a European Women's Championship was broken. During England's match against the Netherlands, it was announced that 287,438 fans had flocked to the stadiums so far. With nine group matches still to come, the record is likely to be set even higher.
-
This is what the Dutch fan march looks like from above
Before the European Championship match against England (6 p.m. in the live ticker on blue Sport), the Dutch fans are creating great images in Zurich. A huge orange sea of people gathered in the "Züri Fanzone" in Europaallee and set off in the direction of Letzigrund Stadium. The fan march also looks impressive from a bird's eye view.
-
Pop star Egli sings for Nati stars
Pop singer Beatrice Egli, who sang the Swiss anthem in the opening game of the European Championship in Basel, paid a surprise visit to coach Pia Sundhage's team at the team hotel in Thun.
After lunch together, the successful pop singer chatted with the players, followed by a spontaneous dance lesson by Egli with Alayah Pilgrim and other Nati players, as well as an acapella performance with Leila Wandeler on the piano.
Reactions after the visit
"What a day!" said Beatrice Egli after her meeting with the Nati. "After the emotional moment of being able to sing our national anthem at the opening game, today's meeting with the national team was another unforgettable highlight. Today I was once again able to feel this special togetherness that had already touched me so deeply in the stadium - so much warmth, solidarity and female power! A day full of great conversations and unique moments that I will carry in my heart forever. Thank you!"
Captain Lia Wälti says: "It was a great pleasure to welcome Beatrice Egli to our team hotel. With her likeable, down-to-earth manner and her warm charisma, she immediately won us all over. Her positive energy and passionate enjoyment of what she does inspired us - and it is precisely this feeling that we are taking with us into our third European Championship group match against Finland."
Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football at the SFA, is grateful that Beatrice Egli took the time despite her busy schedule: "Her rendition of the Swiss national anthem in the opening game already moved us all emotionally. Her visit to the team hotel was the icing on the cake and a great inspiration and motivation for the important match against Finland next Thursday."
-
Prince William arrives in Zurich today
Prince William is traveling to Zurich today. He will watch the England football team play the Netherlands at the Letzigrund stadium.
However, he will be traveling without Kate Middleton and it is not yet clear whether any of their children will be joining him. It is also not yet clear how long William will stay in Zurich.
-
No final training session for Wales' team after bus accident
The footballers from Wales experience a shock moment at the European Championships in Switzerland. The day before their second group game, they were involved in a traffic accident with their team bus. According to the Welsh Football Association, nobody was injured when the bus collided with a car near the team hotel.
However, the final training session for Wednesday's match against France in St. Gallen (21:00) was canceled due to the incident. "Football is now secondary," said Welsh national coach Rhian Wilkinson. She is "concerned", but "everyone is fine". Now it is important to ensure that it stays that way. Wilkinson and Wales captain Angharad James were not on the accident bus because they were in another car on their way to the media conference at the same time.
-
Thousands of Germany fans march through Basel
Around three hours before kick-off for the group match between Germany and Denmark, the fans got in the mood for a football festival. The Danish guests gathered at Barfüsserplatz. At the same time, large numbers of fans from the neighboring country set off from Messeplatz. Led by a double-decker bus, thousands of fans set off in the direction of St. Jakob-Park. With drums and fan chants, they marched quickly through Basel. The plan is for the two fan marches to meet on the way to the Joggeli and cover the final leg together.
-
Germany and Sweden in a comfortable starting position
Group C of the Women's European Championship could already be decided on the second match day: Germany and Sweden can secure the top two places early with another win on Tuesday.
Germany, who won their opening game against Poland 2:0, will face Denmark in Basel at 6pm. The Danes have their backs to the wall after losing 1-0 to Sweden on Friday.
Germany's women, led by top striker Lea Schüller, are aiming for their ninth European Championship title. Caution is advised against Denmark on Tuesday despite their role as favorites. In 2023, the Germans lost 2-0 to their smaller neighbors in the Nations League before prevailing 3-0 in their second encounter. They will also have to make do without their injured captain Giulia Gwinn for the rest of the tournament.
Sweden, whose only title win dates back to the first Women's European Championship in 1984, will face Poland in Lucerne from 9pm. Stina Blackstenius and her team-mates seem to be safe from a nasty surprise against a team whose only real attacking force is Barça striker Ewa Pajor. Sweden have won five of their five head-to-head meetings, with a goal difference of 17:2.
However, the last duel between the two teams was more than four years ago. Poland have made great progress since then.
-
Moser: "Géraldine Reuteler is playing a huge tournament"
Géraldine Reuteler is the player of the match against Norway and Iceland. On the football talk show "Heimspiel bei der Nati", Martina Moser praises Reuteler to the skies.
"She's playing a huge tournament," says the former national team player. In addition to her technical skills, Reuteler brings pace, good running, dribbling and goal-scoring ability.
"She can be found everywhere on the pitch," says Moser - and continues: "She is very fit, has a lot of self-confidence on the pitch and is courageous. (...) She is an extreme added value for the national team."
You can read what else the former international says about Reuteler and the Swiss team here.
-
Icelanders almost shoot down Ramona Bachmann
The injured Ramona Bachmann is only a spectator in the Wankdorf and therefore gives a TV interview in the center circle during the warm-up of the two teams. A dangerous undertaking, as it soon turns out. Because Bachmann is almost shot down by the Icelandic goalkeeper in the middle of the interview. A kick flies directly towards the international star at head height, but Bachmann reflexively manages to dodge it.
-
14,000 fans set a record in Bern
14,000 football fans made the pilgrimage on foot to the Wankdorf stadium in Bern on Sunday. It was the largest fan march in the history of the European Women's Championships to date.
The route led through the old town to Bärengraben and from there up Aargauerstalden to the stadium. The atmosphere was peaceful and exuberant, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. Only the weather didn't quite play along; it was windy and much cooler than in previous days.
Host City Bern announced the record in the evening. The new record was set by 12,000 fans from Switzerland and 2,000 supporters of the Icelandic team.
The European Women's Championships have been held since 1984 and the previous record was set on Saturday in Lucerne. There, 8,000 people took part in the fan march in front of Holland-Wales, most of them from the Netherlands.
-
19.15: The Nati take to the pitch in Wankdorf
At 9 p.m., things get serious for the Nati against Iceland in Bern's Wankdorf. The team takes to the pitch for the first time at 7.15 p.m. - and Alisha Lehmann and Géraldine Reuteler say a quick hello.
-
Proud Icelanders
Just under 400,000 people live in Iceland. Icelanders are therefore used to being the "little ones" who are ridiculed or underestimated by others. And they are used to surprising and tripping up the "big ones" with their team spirit and passion: In the European Championship qualifiers, Thorsteinn Halldórsson's team beat Germany 3-0 in Reykjavik to finish the group just two points behind the record European champions.
"Because there are so few of us, the pride of being able to play for Iceland and represent this country in Europe is even greater," says attacking player Sandra Maria Jessen. However, this pride in seeing Iceland in the European showcase is not only felt by the players, but also by the fans. Around 2000 people from the island are expected to attend Sunday's match against Switzerland in Bern.
-
Last two draws
What awaits the Swiss in Bern is clear: an uncomfortable opponent that is particularly strong in set pieces. "The Icelanders are dangerous with long throw-ins, so we have to watch out for that and be prepared. But they also have weaknesses and we want to exploit them," said Swiss co-trainer Lilie Persson.
The Swiss gained experience against the Icelanders in the Nations League. In the Letzigrund in February, the result was a disappointing 0-0 draw in low temperatures, and in April they let a comfortable lead slip in front of a sparse crowd in Reykjavik and drew 3-3.
-
Holland fans set record fan march in Lucerne - will it be broken today in Bern?
Lucerne in orange: thousands of fans of the Dutch women's team took over the city on Saturday. Together with supporters of opponents Wales, they ensured the biggest fan march at a Women's European Championship to date.
8000 people marched through the city before the game, as the host city of Lucerne announced on Sunday. The procession was dominated by the orange-clad fans of the Netherlands. People marched through the streets singing, dancing and playing music. According to the communiqué, there were no incidents.
Another large fan march is planned for Sunday evening before the Switzerland-Iceland match in Bern. Host City Bern is aiming to break the Lucerne record. Access to the fan zone on the Bundesplatz will be restricted to two entry points before the game due to the expected masses of fans.
-
TV ratings: DFB women clearly ahead of Bayern and Dortmund
The German women's soccer team's European Championship opener is clearly ahead of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in terms of TV ratings for the Club World Cup. The DFB team's first match in the European Championships generated top ratings with an average of 8.2 million viewers. According to the broadcaster, the DFB women's 2:0 victory over Poland on Friday on ARD achieved a market share of 41.2 percent.
The following evening on Sat.1, an average of 2.5 million people watched Bayern's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. This corresponds to a market share of 19.2 percent. The BVB defeat against Real Madrid was watched by 1.6 million viewers (market share of 10.8%).
-
This is what our Nati stars would be called if they were Icelandic
Ahead of the crunch match against Iceland, our Nati players tell blue Sport what their Icelandic names would be.
-
Dutch Queen attends European Championship match in Lucerne
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' European Championship match against Wales in Lucerne on Saturday.
The two were greeted enthusiastically by the Dutch fans in the stadium, as videos on Dutch media websites showed. The Queen wore an orange summer dress for the occasion and celebrated the Dutch team's goals with enthusiastic applause. The palace had announced the visit of the two on its website on Thursday.
-
Video of the Nati media conference: What Sundhage and Peng say ahead of the crucial match against Iceland
"We're ready and everyone is fit. Every player has trained today and will be ready. We've taken a lot of confidence from the game," said national team coach Pia Sundhage ahead of the crucial second European Championship group game against Iceland on Sunday. "We have a lot of pressure tomorrow. With our good team chemistry, we can surprise and are ready for the game."
Sundhage is satisfied with the first performance against Norway despite the defeat. "The performance against Norway was good, we have to build on that. We did our homework. Now it's time to take the next step. And I have to say: there's a lot of pressure on the team. But I'm very optimistic for tomorrow," says Sundhage.
The whole media conference with Sundhage and goalkeeper Peng in the video:
-
Netherlands fans take on Lucerne
The European Championship tournament also begins for the Netherlands on Saturday at 6 pm. Oranje will face Wales in Lucerne - and the fans are creating a goosebump atmosphere hours before kick-off.
-
Iceland coach ahead of Switzerland game: "A final for both"
Iceland coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson doesn't reveal any details at the press conference ahead of the game against Switzerland. For example, it is not clear whether Glodis Viggosdottir will play. The captain had to be substituted in the opening game because she had diarrhea. Halldorsson says: "We are optimistic and hope that she will play tomorrow." They have rested her for the last few days and will now wait for the night.
He said of the Swiss team's performance: "They were aggressive, they're in a really good position. A good team with good players. We have to be ready for this match if they play as aggressively as they did against Norway." Unfortunately, he can't pronounce the names of the Swiss players, but they are "extremely good in midfield" and number 22 (Sydney Schertenleib) is very good. He expects a difficult game: "We mustn't be afraid. Both teams are in the same position and have their backs to the wall. It's a final for both."
-
Out of the European Championship for DFB captain Giulia Gwinn
Germany's women's soccer team will have to make do without captain Giulia Gwinn for the rest of the European Championship. The reason for her absence is an inner ligament injury in her left knee, which the 26-year-old from Bayern Munich suffered on Friday in the 2-0 opening win against Poland.
The suspected cruciate ligament rupture, which would have been the third in her young career, was not confirmed after initial examinations. Gwinn suffered the injury during a save shortly before the break and had to be substituted afterwards.
-
30-year-old charged with flying a drone at the Women's European Championship
A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. The St. Gallen city police reported him.
The government of the canton of St. Gallen has issued an absolute ban on flying around the Kybunpark on match days, as the St. Gallen city police announced on Saturday. As a result, the St. Gallen city police monitored the airspace.
At 21:15, members of the police noticed the drone. A patrol then succeeded in locating the drone pilot. The man had flown his drone within the no-fly zone without informing himself of the rules in advance, the police wrote.
-
What Saturday brings
The last four teams will start the Women's European Championship on Saturday. England and the Netherlands, the last two European champions, and France, another serious title contender, will play in Group D for a place in the quarter-finals.
-
Germany fears for Giulia Gwinn
It's a bitter pill to swallow: after 40 minutes, the European Championship may already be over for Germany captain Giulia Gwinn. The 26-year-old had to be substituted in the first half of the 2-0 win against Poland in St.Gallen due to injury. An MRI scan on Saturday in Zurich should provide information on the severity of the injury to her left knee. Gwinn could possibly suffer the third cruciate ligament rupture of her career.
-
"Madness means doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result"
Laurent Bonadei has an unblemished record as France coach. The Equipe tricolore have won all six games under his leadership in the Nations League (including two victories against Switzerland). This is another reason why France is considered one of the favorites for the European Championship tournament. Bonadei has not included two icons in the squad: long-time defensive leader Wendie Renard and record international player and goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer.
Bonadei explained: "Madness means doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. I want different results for this team, so I have made a different selection." After advancing to the semi-finals for the first time in 2022, the French women now want to pull off the big coup.
-
Sweden's Asslani moves up to the 200 club
Kosovar Asllani plays her 19th game at a European Championship final against Denmark (1:0). Only Solvieg Gulbrandsen (20) and Birgit Prinz (23) have played more often. It was also her 200th international match for Sweden. She is the tenth European to reach this mark. Above all, however, the 35-year-old set up the only goal of the game and proved that she is not yet an old hand.
-
Iman Beney causes a laugh at the PK
Iman Beney is moving from YB to Manchester City for the new season. Asked whether money played a role in her decision, she says with a big grin on her face two days before the game against Iceland: "The main thing is no more school. Now I want to concentrate fully on football." Money did not play a major role in the switch. Beney passed her final commercial exams while she was still preparing for the European Championships. The next exam is coming up on Sunday. The 18-year-old can handle the pressure well and says: "Now we have to win, but I'm not worried because we played really well on Wednesday. And if we play like that again, we'll be fine."
-
Swedish party in Geneva
The Swedish fans created a great atmosphere on the streets of Geneva ahead of the clash with Denmark.
-
Poland have already made history
The European Championship tournament in Switzerland is a very special one for the Polish women. For the first time ever, Poland qualified for a European Championship final round. And it didn't do so in an extremely confident manner, but rather in dramatic fashion: in the play-offs, coach Nina Patalon's team first beat Romania and then came out on top in the first and second legs against Austria.
The 39-year-old Patalon, who has risen from junior coach to head coach, has thus secured her place in the history books. How much is possible in the group will also depend on Ewa Pajor. The FC Barcelona star striker is by far the most accomplished player in the Polish squad. Whether this will be enough to hold her own against the competition, however, is questionable.
-
Fan march through Bern planned
On Sunday, July 6, the Swiss national team will play their second group match against Iceland in Bern (kick-off at 21:00). As the association announced on Friday, a fan march through the federal city is planned before the game.
The meeting point is at 4.30 pm at the fan zone on Bundesplatz. At 5.30 p.m., the fan march will set off in the direction of the Wankdorf stadium. Arrival at the stadium is scheduled for 19:00.
-
Wälti trains without tape - Calligaris does relaxed laps
On Friday morning, Viola Calligaris is only doing relaxed laps around the pitch, while her team-mates are already really getting going. Lia Wälti, on the other hand, seems to have digested the Norway game well. The national team captain does all the exercises without a thickly bandaged leg. After 25 minutes, the journalists have to leave the training ground.
-
Basel changes pedestrian traffic lights for the Women's European Championship - the net reacts enthusiastically
Basel is sending out a visible signal for the 2025 Women's European Championship: At several pedestrian crossings, the classic traffic light figures have been replaced by female football players. The green figure shows a woman with long hair kicking the ball. Media such as the BBC and USA Today picked up on the campaign and spread it internationally.
On social media, the idea was met with universal approval. Many celebrate the altered traffic lights as a charming detail and a sign of appreciation for women's football.
At the same time, the campaign has also provoked criticism - some of it mocking, some of it clearly disapproving. One Facebook comment, for example, claimed that Switzerland was "going bankrupt" because of such actions. The response was not long in coming: "You're parroting lines that make no sense," wrote one user. Another dryly countered: "You're very far from the truth."
-
Booted-out France star fires back at coach
Wendie Renard is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world - yet the 34-year-old will be missing the European Championships. The eight-time Champions League winner was not called up by France coach Laurent Bonadei. The 168-time international only found out about this at the press conference announcing the squad.
"A lot of questions are being asked - questions that are in my head and that I will keep to myself," Renard told Martinique La Première. "I have given everything. God only knows why I'm not in this squad," Renard says, not holding back with criticism of coach Bonadei. Not only did he leave her out, he also left two other experienced players, Eugénie Le Sommer (36) and Kenza Dali (33), at home. His reasoning: "It's not a decision against the players, but for the future of the French national team."
Nevertheless, she is keeping her fingers crossed for her compatriots. France kick off their European Championship campaign on Saturday evening against England (9pm).
-
What's on Friday
Sweden and, above all, Germany, two of the favorites for the title in Group C, start the European Women's Championship in Switzerland on Friday. At 21:00 in St. Gallen, the record winners Germany will face Poland, who have qualified for the European Championship finals for the first time ever. The Danes are more likely to spring a surprise against Sweden at 18.00 in Geneva.
-
Spanish show of strength against Portugal
The world champions from Spain impressively underlined their title ambitions in their first European Championship match. In front of 29,520 spectators in Bern, they left nothing to be desired in their 5:0 win over Portugal.
-
Caruso shoots Italy to victory
The undisputed highlight of Italy's 1:0 victory over Belgium came from Arianna Caruso shortly before the break. In the style of a wonderful operatic aria, the Bayern Munich midfielder smashed the ball into the far corner from around 15 meters. The rest of the game was more monotonous fare than a lively crescendo.
-
Minute's silence for deceased Liverpool star
On Thursday and Friday, there will be a minute's silence before the European Championship matches for the Liverpool and Portugal player Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident.
The accident occurred at around 00:30 on Thursday on the A-52 highway near the municipality of Cernadilla, in the province of Zamora, in north-western Spain. In addition to 28-year-old Diogo Jota, his brother André (25) was also killed.
-
Maritz: "I had goosebumps"
The day after the Norway game, Noelle Maritz talks about the emotions of the previous day at the press conference. Even though the disappointment over the defeat is huge, the atmosphere in and around the stadium gave Maritz "goosebumps".
-
Up to 822,000 TV viewers at the opening match
The opening match of the Women's European Championship is also a success with the public for Swiss television. Up to 822,000 viewers watched the match between Switzerland and Norway (1:2) played in Basel on SRF1. This corresponds to a market share of 65.8 percent. The livestream on SRF's online platforms was started around 230,000 times.
-
Home game for the women's national team
The huge party at the start of the European Championship was followed by mega frustration after the 2-1 defeat to Norway. SFA sports coordinator Johan Djourou explains and talks to Marisa Wunderlin and Katja Haas about the emotional chaos and their next opponents, Iceland.
-
Belgium: Into the quarter-finals again?
Ranked third in the qualifying group behind Spain and Denmark, Belgium had to take a detour via the play-offs. Against Greece and Ukraine, Ives Serneels' team confidently secured their place at the European Championship finals for the third time in a row. However, this did not deter the association from unceremoniously dismissing the coach, who had been in office for 14 years, before the European Championships and replacing him with Elisabet Gunnarsdottir from Iceland.
Whether the actionism will bear fruit and the Red Flames will reach the knockout phase as they did last time will also depend on record goalscorer Tessa Wullaert, who almost single-handedly fired her nation to the finals with four goals in the play-offs.
-
Italy: Defensive stability
The Squadra Azzurra's best days were some time ago - in fact, they date back to the last millennium. The Italians narrowly missed out on the title in 1993 and 1997, losing to Norway and Germany respectively in the final. In the new millennium, they were unable to repeat the successes of those years. They only made it through the preliminary round twice.
However, the southern Europeans were convincing in the qualifiers and won through in a difficult group against the Netherlands and Norway, scoring only eight goals in six games but conceding the fewest goals of all the nations in League A with three. If their defense holds firm in Switzerland, advancing to the knockout phase for the first time since 2013 is a realistic prospect.
-
The second day of the European Championship
After such a bitter start to the European Championships for the Swiss team, Group B is in action on Thursday. In the first match, starting at 18:00, Belgium and Italy will meet in Sion. The match will be officiated by Swiss referee Désirée Grundbacher.
World champions Spain will also take part in the tournament from 21:00. In the Iberian duel, the starting team will face Portugal in Bern. It is doubtful whether two-time world player Aitana Bonmati will be able to play again after recovering from meningitis.
-
"Hopp Schwiiz!" - Nati fan march reaches the Joggeli
The Swiss national team fans create a great atmosphere in Basel before the opening match of the European Championship against Norway.
-
Royal support for Norway
Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway wish their national team good luck ahead of their match against Switzerland.
-
Minus business? That's why there's no public viewing in Biel
There are public viewing events in many Swiss cities during the European Championships. But not in Biel. Apart from broadcasts in bars and a one-off event in Nidau's "Dispo", there is no fan zone in the city, reports the newspaper "ajour".
The reason: private providers consider the commercial interest to be too low. "Despite all my enthusiasm for public sports broadcasts, I can't take the risk of a financial fiasco," explains Lukas Hohl, for example, who normally organizes a fan zone at Seemätteli in Nidau. There is also no public viewing in front of the "Cecil" on Guisanplatz. "Last year, we just about covered our costs for the men's European Championship. We're not taking the financial risk with this event," Sébastien Meyer, Head of Marketing at EHC Biel and responsible for the public viewing, is quoted as saying by "ajour".
This is disappointing for fans from the region. "We are disappointed that there is no proper public viewing for this European Championship. That's sad," says Salome Strobel, President of the Top-P(l)ayers FC Biel-Bienne Women supporters' association. However, the former SP city councillor knows "from experience that it is difficult to find support for such events".
-
Shaqiri: "For me, Switzerland is the secret favorite"
Xherdan Shaqiri is preparing for the new season with FC Basel at the training camp in Austria. He is keeping his fingers crossed for the Swiss national team ahead of the opening game against Norway and has words of praise for them in "Blick": "We have a good national team. I can see a clear development, and for me Switzerland are the secret favorites."
Shaqiri, who has experienced four World Cups and three European Championships in his career, also has some advice for Pia Sundhage's team: "In a tournament, it's important to grow together as a team." And: "A tournament in your own country is something quite unique, you simply have to enjoy it.
-
Beatrice Egli sings the national anthem
For her performance at the opening match of the European Championship in Basel, pop singer Beatrice Egli is foregoing her fee. Singing the national anthem is a matter of honor for her, as the singer tells "Blick". For Egli, the European Football Championship is not only important in sporting terms, but also socially. "The tournament is a symbol of equal rights for women," says the 37-year-old, who had goosebumps when she stood in St. Jakob-Park for the first time on Monday. "I was sure it would be a magical moment," says the Schwyz native. The Swiss women's national team kick off their home European Championships today (21:00) against Norway in Basel. The St. Jakob-Park is sold out.
-
Wolfgang Petry's hit becomes the official anthem of the DFB women's team
Pop star Wolfgang Petry releases a joint single with the DFB team just in time for the German women's soccer team's first European Championship match. The new version of "Verlieben, verloren, vergessen, verzeih'n" will be released on Friday, when national coach Christian Wück's team meets Poland in St. Gallen, Petry's management announced. The cult hit, sung with the players at the training camp in Herzogenaurach, will also become the official team anthem of the DFB team.
"I think everyone can look forward to the angelic voices that have come out of it," said captain Giulia Gwinn with a smile after the team's arrival in Zurich. The song had "somehow carried the team, which is aiming to win the title in Switzerland, through the last few months".
Petry had put the team in the right musical mood for the European Championship on June 23. For him, the visit was "a great event in my long life", he said via his management. The fact that players aged between 20 and 22 also sang along to all of Petry's hits obviously delighted the 73-year-old. He had great conversations with the footballers and the coaching team, "simply a crazy evening!"
-
10,000 Dutch fans expected in Lucerne
Visiting the Dutch women's training session at the Lachen stadium in Thun on Tuesday evening: the atmosphere is good, the welcome is warm and the support from home is apparently huge.
"10,000 fans have booked tickets through the Dutch association. We don't know how many more have bought tickets from Uefa," says the Oranjes' media manager. Everyone is likely to come together before the games and the Dutch fan march is once again planned. This brings back memories of the Dutch fans' appearances at past tournaments.
On Saturday, Switzerland is likely to be flooded by the orange sea for the first time. The meeting point for the Oranje fans is Lucerne. That's where Holland meets Wales.
-
Lia Wälti counters criticism from former national team coach Inka Grings
"It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of some things and can say: there's a rumbling in the team." These are the words of former national team coach Inka Grings.
Lia Wälti only has a weary smile to offer. "I always find it exciting how things like that come out. If there's one thing that sets us apart, it's our team spirit. We have a very extroverted team. Players who love to talk, dance, sing and laugh. We have a very good atmosphere, we all stick together."
There are also difficult days, for example when an important player like Luana Bühler has to leave the national team, as she did on Monday. "But we've always been characterized by the fact that we have characters who keep the team together. We have a smile on our faces and are just incredibly excited about tomorrow," says Wälti - and continues: "There's no bad mood in the team and I don't know where that comes from. But that doesn't really matter. What's important is what we feel in the team and everything is absolutely fine. We're just happy."
-
Lia Wälti - will she or won't she play?
At the press conference the day before the opening game, Lia Wälti herself does not know whether she will be on the pitch against Norway. But the injured national team captain is positive shortly before the opening game of the European Championship.
"I'm feeling fine. I've worked hard over the last few weeks so that I can be on the pitch tomorrow. I was out with the team today and I'll be with the team tomorrow too. The coach will decide whether I'm on the pitch or not," said Wälti on Tuesday in Basel.
Sundhage, meanwhile, is keeping a low profile: "Either she doesn't play, in which case she'll get more time to play against Iceland and Finland. Or we put out the best team - and she's part of the best team. That's a tricky question and an ongoing discussion."
Watch the full PK of the Nati in the video:
-
Wälti takes her final exams just before the European Championships
Wälti recently told "Gredig direkt" that she had her final exams one or two days before the opening game of the European Championship. The captain is doing a distance learning course in sports management. Did she pass the exams and did that change her mind? Wälti says: "Yes, I took the exam. I just gave it a try. But to be honest, I don't feel any pressure at university. My focus is on football."
-
Hansen: "Don't put too much pressure on Schertenleib"
The day before the European Championship opener against Switzerland, coach Gemma Grainger, Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen speak to the media. The latter plays with Sydney Schertenleib at Barcelona. When asked about the Swiss player, she says: "She is a great talent and still has everything ahead of her. Don't put too much pressure on her, she's still so young. She had a good first season. She's a nice girl, she'll make a name for herself in the future. But don't put too much pressure on her."
Norway have won just two games this year, both against Switzerland in the Nations League. This is despite the fact that the Norwegians were not really any better than Switzerland. Coach Gemma Grainger doesn't go into much detail about the last few games and says: "The level of the Swiss team is very high. We have a lot of respect. Tomorrow is a new game and we'll just give it our best shot."
The fact that several Swiss players are missing the European Championship (Bühler, Bachmann, Marti and Luyet) will not have a major impact on preparations. "We'll focus on our game."
-
Former national team coach Grings: "There's a rumble in the Swiss team"
Shortly before the start of the tournament, former national team coach Inka Grings commented on Switzerland's starting position. "It's not easy to judge things from the outside. But of course I'm aware of a few things and I can say that there's a lot going on in the team," the 46-year-old said in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND). She continued: "The preparation wasn't ideal, the results were anything but satisfactory. On top of that, there were a lot of injured and struggling players. These are not good conditions for a successful tournament."
The Swiss start their home tournament on Wednesday with a match against Norway. "My hope is that the crowd will carry the team and not hold them back," said Grings, who left the Swiss national team in November 2023 after just ten months: "Getting through the group stage has to be the minimum goal."
-
The national team's chances of winning the title are this high
Before the start of the tournament, data analyst Opta publishes a prediction of the individual nations' chances of success at the European Championship. According to this, almost 46 percent of Switzerland will make it to the quarter-finals, while the chances of reaching the semi-finals are put at just under 19 percent. By contrast, Opta estimates the chances of winning the title at the home European Championships at just 2%.
According to the prediction, Spain is the favorite to win the European Championship with a chance of almost 25 percent. Behind them, England (16 percent), France (15 percent) and Germany (14 percent) have the best chances.
-
World soccer player Bonmati joins the team after meningitis
Shortly before the start of the European Championships in Switzerland, Aitana Bonmati has joined the Spanish team after suffering from meningitis. The world footballer arrived in Lausanne late on Monday evening, as announced by the Spanish association RFEF. Pictures show the arrival of the 27-year-old Barça star. Top favorites Spain start the tournament on Thursday against Portugal in Bern.
Bonmati was treated in a hospital in Madrid from Friday to Sunday and was diagnosed with meningitis. The association did not provide any further details on the midfielder's condition in its statement. Her participation in the European Championship remains open for the time being.
Bonmati was crowned world player of the year in 2023 and 2024 and won the World Cup title with Spain in 2023. She won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelona, and this year the club only lost to Arsenal in the final.
-
What "Nati-Norwegian" Smilla Vallotto says about the game of her life
It's nothing new that our Norwegian Smilla Vallotto is a cool chick in the national team. At the press conference, there are once again one or two little gems of her quick wit.
When asked about the clash against her second home, she says: "This will be the game of my life. We want to show the whole of Europe that we're fit for battle and win against Norway." There is no question as to who her family is rooting for. Vallotto: "My mother loves Switzerland more than Norway, there's no question about it. And all my friends are also rooting for me and Switzerland."
As for the summer heat in Switzerland, she says: "Many players from Scandinavia have written to me and complained about the heat. I just wrote back "Welcome!" to everyone."
-
Germany arrive at the team hotel in Zurich
The German footballers arrived at their team hotel in Zurich full of optimism ahead of the European Championships. "We've been waiting forever for the moment when we can finally move into base camp," said FC Bayern Munich attacking player Linda Dallmann. "Of course, it's different when you're on site in Switzerland."
National coach Christian Wück and his 23 players are staying in a luxury hotel on the Uetliberg a few kilometers from the lake and the city center during the tournament.
The first group match for the eight-time title winners is against Poland on Friday (21:00) in St. Gallen. Further preliminary round opponents are Denmark (July 8 in Basel) and Sweden (July 12 in Zurich).
-
Luana Bühler out for the home tournament
A bitter pill for the women's national team: Pia Sundhage's team will have to do without defender Luana Bühler for the European Championship. Her knee problems will prevent her from playing in the tournament. "Despite a good healing process, the tournament comes too early for Luana Bühler, who is not yet at 100 percent," the association wrote on Monday morning. Laia Ballesté will replace Bühler.
"We knew that it would be a race against time for Luana Bühler," says national coach Pia Sundhage. "I feel very sorry for her that her European Championship adventure is coming to an end so soon. On behalf of the whole team, we wish her lots of strength and all the best so that she can recover as well as possible."
"I was delighted to be part of this journey," says a very emotional Luana Bühler. "You can tell it's a very special tournament and I tried everything I could to be there and help the team. But unfortunately there wasn't enough time."
-
Signed jersey of the women's national team sold for almost 4000 francs
A signed jersey of the Swiss women's national football team was auctioned off on Ricardo on Sunday evening for 3921 francs in aid of the Salvation Army. President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter had actually wanted to give the shirt to Pope Francis.
Keller-Sutter had planned to travel to Rome on May 6 to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the Swiss Guard. She would have wanted to meet Pope Francis, who is a football fan. This was announced by the Salvation Army.
The Federal Councillor had had a jersey signed by all the players of the national team made with a view to the Women's European Championship starting next Wednesday. However, following the unexpected death of the Pope on 21 April, Karin Keller-Sutter gave the jersey to the charity.
The proceeds from the sale will go to the Salvation Army's women's shelter in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. This facility protects and supports women and mothers with their children who have been victims of domestic violence.
-
England ruffle Jamaica in European Championship dress rehearsal
Reigning European champions England are recharging their batteries ahead of their European Championship opener against France (July 5). The Lionesses won the match against Jamaica 7:0 at the King Power Stadium. Six different players got on the scoresheet.
-
Bonmati discharged from hospital
World player Aitana Bonmati is likely to be available for Spain at the Women's European Championship after recovering from meningitis. The midfielder left hospital on Sunday and will join the team in the coming days, according to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). However, the RFEF did not provide any further details on the 27-year-old's condition.
Bonmati was taken to a hospital in Madrid on Friday and was diagnosed with meningitis. National coach Montse Tomé had reported this after the 3:1 in a test match against Japan. "Aitana is a very important player for us and we will wait for her," Tomé said.
-
"I'll make sure everyone has a smile on their face"
Meriame Terchoun and Alisha Lehmann face the media on Sunday before the last public training session. They talk about the heat, their roles in the team and European Championship fever.
-
Switzerland's opponents Finland not at their best
Finland lose their test match against the Netherlands 1:2. 30 minutes into the game, the score is already 0:2. The goals conceded make Switzerland's group opponents look ancient. Mika Halonen, Finnish sports reporter for Yle Urheilu, writes in a commentary: "I can't remember anything comparable - the Helmarit (official nickname of the Finnish women's national team; editor's note) delivered a confusing dress rehearsal for the European Championship."
It has long been clear that the national team is far from its best form. And there seems to be no improvement in sight: "When the Helmarites faced the Netherlands in their official European Championship test match on Thursday, there were no answers to the problems. Instead, we saw things that left many shaking their heads in bewilderment." Anyone who sees the goals conceded knows what Halonen is talking about.
-
Where the national team players are staying during the European Championships
The national team is staying at the Hotel Seepark in Thun for the European Championships. blue Sport has already visited the national team hotel in advance and taken a look at the rooms, the gym and the kitchen.
-
Alisha Lehmann posts picture from nail salon
The day after the win against the Czech Republic, Alisha Lehmann posts a picture from a nail salon. You can see her national team colleagues Smilla Vallotto and Iman Beney getting their nails done. She writes: "Lish effect".
-
Martina Moser annoyed by shitstorm
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the women's national team receives a worldwide shitstorm. In the home game with the national team on blue Sport, former national team player Martina Moser speaks plainly and explains where the association made a mistake.
-
Test matches of the Swiss group opponents
Both the Norwegians and the Finns are defeated in their last test match before the European Championship. Iceland, on the other hand, won.
The Norwegians, Switzerland's opponents in the starting game on 2 July, lost 2-0 to European Championship participants Sweden in Oslo in front of around 14,000 spectators. Norway have only won two games this year - both of them against Switzerland in the Nations League.
Finland lost their test match against the Netherlands 2-1, while the Icelanders won 3-1 away against Serbia. Like Switzerland (4-1 against the Czech Republic), Iceland played against a team that failed to qualify for the European Championship.
-
Livia Peng, are you the new number 1? "Yes"
Livia Peng will once again stand between the posts against the Czech Republic, but will wear the number 12. She is still the number 1, having won the race against Elvira Herzog for the place between the posts. She found out on Tuesday.
-
National team wins European Championship dress rehearsal even without Wälti
The Swiss national team wins the test match against the Czech Republic 4:1 and proves that it can score goals. Lia Wälti, the injured national team captain, was rested.
-
Problems with Wälti, Bühler and Pilgrim
Even in the final training session before the last test against the Czech Republic on Thursday evening at the Winterthur Schützenwiese, national team captain Lia Wälti is still training with a taped knee and the handbrake on, as is defensive captain Luana Bühler. New to the list of problem children is Alayah Pilgrim (22). The AS Roma striker keeps grabbing her bandaged right thigh. Looks like a serious muscular problem.
-
Riola Xhemaili moves to Eindhoven on a permanent basis
Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future shortly before the start of the home European Championships. After a one-year loan, the national player is moving permanently from VfL Wolfsburg to PSV Eindhoven.
Xhemaili can look back on a strong season with the Dutch top club. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.
Xhemaili moved from Freiburg to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract within the Bundesliga. However, she was unable to secure a regular place with the Wolves. She then went on loan to Eindhoven, where she now has a contract until the summer of 2028.
-
Lia Wälti's race against time
National team captain Lia Wälti is ailing. At a press conference on Monday, Pia Sundhage explained the Champions League winner's current situation. Wälti is a professional, she knows her body and knows what she has to do at the moment. She trusts her 100 percent and hopes that she will be able to return to team training on Monday evening or Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, Wälti is at the start of training and initially takes part in the explosive exercises. Albeit with the handbrake slightly on, it seems. At 11.09 a.m., she runs to the edge of the pitch during a short break and talks to a member of the staff. Let's hope that Wälti wins the race against time and is ready for the opening game against Norway on July 2. Because the 32-year-old is indispensable for the national team.
-
Livia Peng does explosive exercises
Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng: who will be number 1 at the European Championships? Nothing has been publicly announced yet. But something catches the eye on Tuesday morning: Peng starts training with the outfield players, while Herzog and Böhi complete a "classic" goalkeeper training session. Does that mean anything? The association says that Peng is catching up on a session of explosive exercises.
-
Nati loses test match against U15 of FC Lucerne 1:7
Last week, the Nati tested behind closed doors against the U15 of FC Lucerne. The general public was not informed about the outcome of the test match. On Monday, however, "Tele Züri" made it public: the women's national team lost 1:7 against the FCL boys. You can read why the association wanted to keep this game a secret here.
-
Here the national team players move in
The last week of preparation is upon us. Here the players arrive at the camp in Abtwil SG.
-
Sundhage explains her European Championship squad and counters criticism
Nine days before the opening game against Norway, the definitive Swiss squad for the home European Championships has been announced. National team coach Pia Sundhage explains her choice and defends herself against accusations of training too hard. Read more here.
-
The European Championship squad is set
The 23 nominated players
- Noemi Ivelj
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
- Julia Stierli
- Livia Peng
- Elvira Herzog
- Svenja Fölmli
- Coumba Sow
- Lia Wätli
- Luana Bühler
- Iman Beney
- Sydney Schertenleib
- Géraldine Reuteler
- Sandrine Mauron
- Alayah Pilgrim
- Nadine Riesen
- Noelle Maritz
- Alisha Lehmann
- Leila Wandeler
- Smilla Vallotto
- Viola Calligaris
- Nadine Böhi
- Riola Xhemaili
- Meriame Terchoun
-
Best of "Hopp Schwiiz
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
-
The last two places go to Xhemaili and Terchoun
The national team squad for the home European Championships is now complete. Pia Sundhage's last two nominees are Riola Xhemaili and Meriame Terchoun. The latter will take her number 10 after consultation with her best friend Ramona Bachmann.
-
Who will get European Championship tickets on Sunday?
The scavenger hunt in which the football association announces the squad for the home European Championship continues. On Sunday, five more players will be added to Pia Sundhage's squad for the time being. One of them is Alisha Lehmann.
Lehmann's name was emblazoned on the sail of a boat on Lake Zurich on Sunday. The nomination of the Swiss Instagram star in the service of Juventus Turin has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, as the Bernese player has been left out of coach Sundhage's squad several times in recent months.
Sandrine Mauron was "discovered" in Neuchâtel. Nadine Riesen, whose jersey was flown by drone to the pitch of her youth club FC Bühler, followed shortly afterwards. The spray-painted name of Alayah Pilgrim was discovered by passers-by on a footpath in Lugano. Noelle Maritz's jersey was spotted on a fountain on Bern's Münsterplatz.
In Thun, Leila Wandeler's name (written in chalk on the path) was spotted. Smilla Vallotto's nomination was revealed in Geneva. Viola Calligaris' shirt was found on a fence at the FC Giswil football pitch. Nadine Böhi's goalie shirt was found in St.Gallen.
All 23 players in the Swiss European Championship squad will be announced at other locations from Geneva to Graubünden by Monday afternoon.
-
Reuteler also included
Géraldine Reuteler can also look forward to the home European Championships. The 26-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder's shirt was drawn from a package by cycling expert Michelle Andres on the "Veloclub" program. This means that after the second day of the scavenger hunt, twelve Swiss players have been confirmed as European Championship participants.
-
Bühler, Beney and Schertenleib nominated
As announced by the association on social media, the nominations continued at 2 pm. The references to Luana Bühler and Iman Beney were discovered. Sydney Schertenleib's jersey was found in the Swisscom store in Zurich. Further nominations will follow at 5 pm.
-
Coumba Sow discovered in Basel shop window - Wälti's nomination also revealed
There is a portrait of player Coumba Sow in the shop window of Läckerli Huus. Discovered by Lara Marti, who recently tore her cruciate ligament and is out of action for the European Championships.
Lia Wälti was discovered in Zurich. She will lead the national team as captain.
-
Fölmli next
Svenja Fölmli is going to the European Championships. Her jersey was found in Schaffhausen on Saturday morning.
-
Squad scavenger hunt over for today
The federation will not be revealing any more this Friday. But the scavenger hunt for the women's national team continues on Saturday at 10am.
-
The next name is here: Elvira Herzog is in the European Championship squad
The fifth and final name for today is unveiled in front of the Federal Palace in Bern: Elvira Herzog has also made the cut. The tip came from Federal Councillor Martin Pfister himself.
-
Livia Peng is also in the running
The next name is known: Goalkeeper Livia Peng is in, as expected. The 23-year-old, who will play for English double winners Chelsea from next season, was found on a menu board outside a restaurant in her home town of Chur.
-
It goes blow by blow: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has also made it
The third Swiss European Championship rider is already known: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic "checks into the final round", as they say at Zurich Airport. The player from Bern, who plays for Seattle Reign in the USA, is Switzerland's record international player and goalscorer.
-
Next name known: Julia Stierli is in
The first player to be revealed via the public scavenger hunt is defender Julia Stierli shortly before 3pm. Her name is revealed in a newspaper in a café in Zurich.
-
The scavenger hunt is launched: Noemi Ivelji is unveiled as the first European Championship rider
The Swiss women's national team scavenger hunt has begun! Fans across Switzerland can personally reveal the players who have made it into the European Championship squad. Clues will be placed in 23 secret locations in all language regions of the country. The clues must be original - such as a national team jersey with a printed name, graffiti or something else unusual. Each location will unveil a player who will represent the Swiss team at the home European Championships.
On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., the association publishes the first clues on social networks. Less than 20 minutes later, the first European Championship player is revealed: 18-year-old Noemi Ivelji is taking part! Her jersey is discovered on a lamppost in Badgasse in Winterthur. However, she is the only one of the 23 chosen not to be part of the actual scavenger hunt, but was revealed by influencer "ciaomachsguet".
-
The first European Championship players will be announced today
The players will be informed on Friday (June 20) who will be taking part in the European Championships and who will be staying at home. "The Chase" begins shortly afterwards.
The SFA has launched a special campaign in connection with the squad announcement for the European Championship 2025, which begins on July 2. Instead of being announced conventionally, the 23 players are discovered by the people.
-
Peng with a beautiful flying display in training
Football tennis is played at the national team camp on Friday morning. The mood among the outfield players is relaxed. Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer sends the goalies soaring through the air. In the video you can see a save by Livia Peng.
-
Flood of changes among the national team players
Various national team players are changing clubs this summer. Many of them are also likely to jump on the European Championship bandwagon.
-
Ramona Bachmann successfully operated on
National team star Ramona Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament during preparations for the European Championships. As blue Sport has learned, Bachmann underwent surgery on Wednesday. Everything is said to have gone according to plan. However, this does not change the fact that Bachmann will miss the European Championships in her own country.
-
Hopp Schwiiz with Crnogorcevic, Lehmann and Calligaris
In "Hopp Schwiiz", blue Sport's European Championship format, our national team players answer questions about their home country. Sometimes cheeky and funny, sometimes serious.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: "The Grisons dialect doesn't work at all"
Alisha Lehmann: "Shaqiri is the best Swiss footballer"
Viola Calligaris: "Being overly punctual annoys me"
-
How Peng and Herzog deal with the goalkeeper situation
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the national team is without a clear No. 1. The issue was actually already off the table last fall. How are the goalies dealing with the situation? blue Sport spoke to Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng.
-
The big goalie discussion
Shortly before the start of the European Championship, there is no clarity on the goalie issue. It remains to be seen whether Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng will be in goal. The goalkeeper vacancy is self-inflicted: Trust was expressed, trust was withdrawn.
-
Does Alisha Lehmann belong in the European Championship squad?
In the football talk Heimspiel, former national team player Fabienne Humm, former national team coach Inka Grings and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, discuss the shaky candidate Alisha Lehmann.
-
Documentary about national team captain Lia Wälti
Lia Wälti is the face of the Swiss national team. blue Sport visited the captain in London, spoke to her father and sister as well as David von Ballmoos, who once played with Wälti in the YB youth team.
-
