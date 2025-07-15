  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Media conference in the stream Cold alarm in the Nati: This is what Vallotto and Riesen say

Luca Betschart

15.7.2025

On Tuesday, the national team training session is canceled at short notice because some players have cold symptoms. Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen are not among them - and provide information at a media conference.

15.07.2025, 14:50

15.07.2025, 15:07

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The qualities of Spain

    They have a lot of qualities, they play a lot between the lines. Run, run, run. But I like that, it suits me.

  • Do you have any memories of the last game against Spain?

    I just put away the last game against Spain. We're a different, better team. We're ready to make life difficult for Spain.

  • What is typically Norwegian, Italian, Swiss about you?

    Italian is my temperament. My family knows that. The Norwegian side, I'm calm and chilled as a person. And my Swiss side? I'm always laughing.

  • How is the team?

    A few players have symptoms, but nothing serious. Tomorrow we can train 11 against 11. I think it was best not to train today. Those with symptoms are sitting together. And we're wearing masks.

  • Vallotto runs a lot ...

    I do between 11 and 12 kilometers, that's not bad.

  • Questions for Smilla Vallotto

    Are you a player who likes to have the ball? "I like to have the ball in my feet. But I don't know how often I have the ball against Spain. But I can also run.

  • It's about to start

    Nadine Riesen and Smilla Vallotto are about to take to the stage. Then it's time for the Q&A session.

  • Cold alert in the national team

    Three days before the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, the training session scheduled for Tuesday morning is canceled at short notice. Because several players have felt the symptoms of a cold in recent days, the national team squad has decided to postpone the planned training session until Wednesday.

    Find out which players are affected and what Sven Micossé, media officer for the women's national team, says here.

    Training canceled. Cold alert in the national team - these players are affected

    Training canceledCold alert in the national team - these players are affected

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker of the Swiss national team's media conference three days before the quarter-final against Spain. Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen will be answering journalists' questions from 3pm. You can follow them live here.

    • Show more
European Championship ticker. Cold alert in the national team ++ Rap star defends Lehmann

European Championship tickerCold alert in the national team ++ Rap star defends Lehmann

You might also be interested in this

More about the EM

Soccer. Women's European Football Championship has been largely peaceful so far

SoccerWomen's European Football Championship has been largely peaceful so far

Shaved before the European Championship. Goalkeeping coach Angerer reveals: The conversation with Elvira Herzog was this bad

Shaved before the European ChampionshipGoalkeeping coach Angerer reveals: The conversation with Elvira Herzog was this bad

Maceri on the Women's European Championship.

Maceri on the Women's European Championship"I would advise Germany to talk less loudly about the title"

Criticism of Bayern patron. Babbel lashes out at Hoeness:

Criticism of Bayern patronBabbel lashes out at Hoeness: "I would say that to Uli's face personally"

More trophies than Putellas. Four brothers, a body full of tattoos and endless power - what makes Nati heroine Reuteler tick

More trophies than PutellasFour brothers, a body full of tattoos and endless power - what makes Nati heroine Reuteler tick