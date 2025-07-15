On Tuesday, the national team training session is canceled at short notice because some players have cold symptoms. Smilla Vallotto and Nadine Riesen are not among them - and provide information at a media conference.
The qualities of Spain
They have a lot of qualities, they play a lot between the lines. Run, run, run. But I like that, it suits me.
Do you have any memories of the last game against Spain?
I just put away the last game against Spain. We're a different, better team. We're ready to make life difficult for Spain.
What is typically Norwegian, Italian, Swiss about you?
Italian is my temperament. My family knows that. The Norwegian side, I'm calm and chilled as a person. And my Swiss side? I'm always laughing.
How is the team?
A few players have symptoms, but nothing serious. Tomorrow we can train 11 against 11. I think it was best not to train today. Those with symptoms are sitting together. And we're wearing masks.
Vallotto runs a lot ...
I do between 11 and 12 kilometers, that's not bad.
Questions for Smilla Vallotto
Are you a player who likes to have the ball? "I like to have the ball in my feet. But I don't know how often I have the ball against Spain. But I can also run.
Cold alert in the national team
Three days before the European Championship quarter-final against Spain, the training session scheduled for Tuesday morning is canceled at short notice. Because several players have felt the symptoms of a cold in recent days, the national team squad has decided to postpone the planned training session until Wednesday.
Find out which players are affected and what Sven Micossé, media officer for the women's national team, says here.
