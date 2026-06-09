FC St.Gallen can also count on the services of Colin Kleine-Bekel next season.

Colin Kleine-Bekel was able to force his way into an extension of his loan deal with FCSG

The German defender will be loaned out from VfL Bochum for a further year until the summer of 2027, as the cup winners announced on Tuesday.

Kleine-Bekel was already on loan at FCSG last term. The 23-year-old central defender made 14 appearances in the Super Super, scoring one goal. In the Cup, the former Borussia Dortmund junior played in the semi-final and final.