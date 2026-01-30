  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Cologne scrape home win against Wolfsburg

SDA

30.1.2026 - 23:04

Linton Maina scored the decisive goal in Cologne's win against Wolfsburg
Linton Maina scored the decisive goal in Cologne's win against Wolfsburg
Keystone

1. FC Köln consolidated their mid-table position in the Bundesliga with their second home win in a row. Cologne defeated VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 to open the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA

30.01.2026, 23:04

30.01.2026, 23:16

Linton Maina scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute. Cologne were again without Swiss player Joel Schmied due to a thigh injury.

Wolfsburg missed good chances to equalize in the second half. The visitors, on the other hand, failed to pull away from the bottom of the table and are now four points behind Cologne.

Brief telegram and standings:

1 FC Köln - Wolfsburg 1:0 (1:0). - Goal: 29 Maina 1:0 - Note: Cologne without Schmied (injured).

