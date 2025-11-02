  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Cologne win the promoted team duel - Wolfsburg lose to Hoffenheim

SDA

2.11.2025 - 17:48

Cologne celebrate their home win against Hamburg.
Picture: Keystone

1. FC Köln prevails against Hamburger SV in the duel between the Bundesliga newcomers. The team of coach Lukas Kwasniok wins 4:1.

Keystone-SDA

02.11.2025, 19:35

Ragnar Ache put the Rhinelanders ahead in the 25th minute. Florian Kainz increased the lead to 2:0 immediately after the break with a spectacular free kick, with Said El Mala and Jakub Kaminski ensuring the final score in stoppage time.

Hamburg were unlucky that a supposed goal by Fabio Vieira was taken back by the video referee. Like Immanuel Pherai, Vieira was later sent off with a yellow-red card.

While Joël Schmied was substituted for Cologne at the break, Miro Muheim played through for the visitors.

In the second game on Sunday, Hoffenheim secured a 3:2 away win against Wolfsburg. The match-winner was former Basel player Wouter Burger, who scored his first goals in the Bundesliga with a brace.

Telegram and table

1. FC Köln - Hamburger SV 4:1 (1:0). - Goals: 25. Ache 1:0. 48. Kainz 2:0. 61. Dompé 2:1. 94. El Mala 3:1. 98. Kaminski 4:1. - Remarks: 79th yellow card against Pherai (Hamburg). 83rd yellow card to Fabio Vieira (Hamburg). Cologne with Schmied (until 46). Hamburg with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad).

Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim 2:3 (1:1). - Goals: 14 Amoura 1:0. 31 Burger 1:1. 50 Prömel 1:2. 56 Amoura 2:2. 62 Burger 2:3.

