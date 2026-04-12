Responsible for Cologne's victory: Saïd El Mala (left) and Ragnar Ache Keystone

1. FC Köln takes a big step towards avoiding relegation. In the 29th round of the Bundesliga, the club scrambled to a 3:1 win against Bremen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a duel between two direct rivals in the relegation battle, the first 25 minutes proved to be the visitors from Bremen's undoing. After shooting star Saïd El Mala scored a penalty, they found themselves trailing early on and were also outnumbered after captain Marco Friedl was given an emergency booking. Ragnar Ache made it 2:0 in the 65th minute to put them ahead. In the final phase, the home team came under pressure again despite being outnumbered. It was only in stoppage time that they secured victory with a successful counter-attack.

With the win, Cologne overtook Bremen and are now two points ahead of the Hanseatic side. FC have five points in reserve on St. Pauli and the barrage place, and nine on Wolfsburg and the first direct relegation place.

Brief telegrams and table:

1. FC Köln - Werder Bremen 3:1 (1:0). - Goals: 7. El Mala (penalty) 1:0. 65. Ache 2:0. 75. Schmid (penalty) 2:1. 97. Johannesson 3:1. - Remarks: 24. red card against Friedl (Werder Bremen, emergency brake). 1. FC Köln without Schmied (not in the squad). Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 78).