Should keep 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga in the long term: Lukas Kwasniok, most recently coach at Paderborn Keystone

After returning to the Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln has hired Lukas Kwasniok as coach. The 43-year-old comes from SC Paderborn and has signed a three-year contract with the second division champions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kwasniok succeeds Friedhelm Funkel in Cologne. The 71-year-old promotion specialist stepped in on an interim basis at the beginning of May following the departure of Gerhard Struber and secured promotion with the "Effzeh" with two wins in the remaining two championship matches. Kwasniok also fought for promotion with Paderborn until the very end.

FC Köln, who have had former Sion defender Joël Schmied under contract since the winter break, have been bouncing back and forth between the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga for 27 years. Cologne have been relegated from the top flight seven times in that time.

Kwasniok is now expected to keep the club in the Bundesliga in the long term. In addition to the Polish-born manager, Urs Fischer from Zurich, who is currently without a club, was also considered a candidate.