Joël Schmied can be satisfied with his debut in the Bundesliga: Cologne won their away game against Mainz 1:0.

In the 91st minute, Marius Bülter headed home to give the newly-promoted side a cheer in their league opener. The visitors had been outnumbered since the 60th minute, as Paul Nebel was sent off for an emergency brake.

Schmied's first appearance in Germany's top division could hardly have ended any better. The 26-year-old, who joined Cologne from Sion last winter, played the full distance in Cologne's back three.

At the other end, Silvan Widmer was one of those beaten. The 32-year-old was substituted by coach Bo Henriksen in the 65th minute when his team were already short-handed.

HSV draw in Bundesliga comeback

Hamburger SV drew 0-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in their first Bundesliga match in seven years. Nico Elvedi played through for Gladbach, Jonas Omlin did not make an appearance. Miro Muheim plays the full 90 minutes for Hamburg, Silvan Hefti is missing through injury.