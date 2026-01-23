Colombia wins its second World Cup match and becomes the first team in the Portugal group to qualify for the knockout stage. The team led by Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez defeats the DR Congo 1-0.

Fullback Daniel Muñoz, who had pushed up the field—and was the most prominent Colombian player, not just in this moment—scored the winning goal in the 76th minute. Earlier, in Zapopan, Mexico, Luis Díaz and his teammates had nearly been driven to despair by the Congo’s outstanding goalkeeper, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

Shortly before Colombia’s goal, Congo could have taken the lead as well. Charles Pickel, a native of Solothurn, squandered the chance by attempting to cross the ball unmarked instead of heading it toward the goal. As a result, Congo—which had earned a 1-1 draw against Portugal in its first match and once again adopted a defensive strategy—didn’t manage its first shot on the opponent’s goal until stoppage time.

Colombia thus heads into its final group match against Portugal with the maximum number of points. A draw on Saturday night would be enough for the South Americans to advance to the round of 16 as group winners. The Congo, with one point, also still has a chance to advance.

Timothy Fayulu, on loan from FC Sion to Armenia, and former YB player Meschack Elia did not see any playing time for the Congolese team.

Match Report:

Colombia – DR Congo 1–0 (0–0)

Zapopan. – 45,358 spectators. – Referee: Mariani (ITA). – Goals: 76. Muñoz (Quintero) 1–0.

Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Jhon Arias (77. Ríos); Rodríguez (58. Quintero), Suárez (58. Córdoba), Díaz.

DR Congo: Mpasi; Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi; Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku (72. Kayembe); Mukau (46' Sadiki), Moutoussamy (82' Mbuku), Edo Kayembe (72' Pickel); Bakambu (57' Banza), Wissa.

Notes: Yellow cards: 56. Lucumí. 93. Pickel. 94. Lerma.

Standings: 1. Colombia 2/6 (4:1). 2. Portugal 2/4 (6:1). 3. DR Congo 2/1 (1:2). 4. Uzbekistan 2/0 (1:8).