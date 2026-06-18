Luis Diaz celebrates the 2-1 win Keystone

Colombia gets the job done against World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan. With an assist and a goal in the 3-1 victory, Luis Díaz was the match-winner for the South Americans at the Azteca Stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Most of the stars at this tournament didn’t need any time to get going. Luis Díaz was another player who shone—one of whom great things are expected these days. The Bayern Munich winger, who most recently contributed to nearly 50 of the German champions’ goals this season, was responsible for Colombia’s best chances as they struggled against a defensively minded Uzbekistan side.

Luis Díaz provided the perfect assist for Daniel Muñoz’s 1-0 goal shortly before halftime, and he scored the 2-1 goal himself in the 65th minute. The 29-year-old also hit the inside post with a shot after half an hour. Jaminton Campaz put the finishing touch on the match, which picked up pace toward the end, with the 3-1 goal in the 99th minute. The closing stages otherwise belonged to the Uzbeks, who, among other things, hit the crossbar.

The underdog team became more offensive a bit too late and put the runner-up from the last Copa América on the defensive. Prior to that, the Asian team coached by Fabio Cannavaro had created few dangerous chances and had equalized rather fortuitously in the 60th minute. Abbosbek Fayzullaeyev capitalized on a mistake by Colombia’s 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to score his historic goal.

Uzbekistan will make its next attempt to earn its first World Cup points on Tuesday against Portugal. Colombia will play its second group stage match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.