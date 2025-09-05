James Rodriguez, top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, qualifies for the World Cup with Colombia Keystone

Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia secure the last direct places in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Keystone-SDA SDA

While Colombia (against Bolivia) and Uruguay (against Peru) took the final step with a 3:0 home win, Paraguay managed a goalless draw at home against Ecuador.

Messi scores twice

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory with two goals in what could be his last competitive match on home soil. The 38-year-old captain scored the first and last goal in a 3-0 win over Venezuela in front of around 85,000 spectators in Buenos Aires. Record world champions Brazil also won 3-0 at home against Chile.

Venezuela and Bolivia in a long-distance duel

Six teams from South America qualified directly for the World Cup. In addition to Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador had already secured their starting places. The seventh-placed team will take part in the intercontinental play-offs next March, where two more World Cup tickets will be awarded. Venezuela are currently in 7th place with 18 points, followed by Bolivia with 17 points.

The two will play a long-distance duel on Tuesday at the end of the World Cup qualifiers in South America. While Venezuela will play Colombia at home, Bolivia will host Brazil.