FC Zurich is strengthening its defense with the Colombian Jorge Segura. FCZ have announced that the 28-year-old central defender has signed a three-year contract.

The tall Segura moved to Watford FC in 2017, but never made an appearance in England. Instead, the former Colombian youth international was repeatedly loaned out. He has spent the last two seasons as a regular at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria.