Spaniard Arnau Comas is returning home from FC Basel. The 24-year-old central defender has joined second-division club Eibar on loan until the end of the season.

The agreement also includes a purchase option valid from the summer. Comas, who trained at FC Barcelona, joined FC Basel two and a half years ago.