Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas is successful with Como Keystone

Surprising Como set another exclamation mark in Serie A. With a 2:0 win at Juventus Turin, the club based near the Swiss border is closing in on the Champions League places.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kosovan defender Mergim Vojvoda and French midfielder Maxence Caqueret scored for the Lombards in their clash with their table-topping neighbors and record champions. Coach Cesc Fabregas' team are just outside the top four after 26 rounds.

Como's best ever finish in the club's history was 6th place in 1950. The club has been owned by the Hartono brothers, two Indonesian billionaires, since 2019.