  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Italy Como win at record champions Juventus Turin

SDA

21.2.2026 - 17:08

Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas is successful with Como
Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas is successful with Como
Keystone

Surprising Como set another exclamation mark in Serie A.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 17:08

With a 2:0 win at Juventus Turin, the club based near the Swiss border is closing in on the Champions League places.

Kosovan defender Mergim Vojvoda and French midfielder Maxence Caqueret scored for the Lombards in their clash with their table-topping neighbors and record champions. Coach Cesc Fabregas' team are just outside the top four after 26 rounds.

Como's best ever finish in the club's history was 6th place in 1950. The club has been owned by the Hartono brothers, two Indonesian billionaires, since 2019.

More from the department

Bundesliga ticker. Burkardt shortened - is there still something for Frankfurt against Bayern?

Bundesliga tickerBurkardt shortened - is there still something for Frankfurt against Bayern?

Ground unplayable. The game in Winterthur against leaders Thun is postponed

Ground unplayableThe game in Winterthur against leaders Thun is postponed

Winter transfers under the magnifying glass. Fringer:

Winter transfers under the magnifying glassFringer: "Henchoz has succeeded in making the transfer king"