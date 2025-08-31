  1. Residential Customers
Continental Cup Complicated affair for the GC women in the Europa Cup

SDA

31.8.2025 - 14:40

Coach João Paiva and the GC women know their opponent on the way to the Europa Cup
Coach João Paiva and the GC women know their opponent on the way to the Europa Cup
Keystone

The Grasshoppers women will face an opponent from faraway Kazakhstan in the first qualifying round for the new Europa Cup.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 14:40

The play-off finalists from the previous season were drawn with Kazygurt Shymkent on Sunday.

Kazygurt are the record champions with 18 titles, and the team also won the domestic Super League last season.

The duel will take place on September 10/11 and 17/18 with a first and second leg. The winner advances to the 2nd qualifying round, which is equivalent to the round of 16. The YB women, who lost out to Danish champions Hjörring in the Champions League at the weekend, will also enter the competition there in October.

Zurich and the city of Shymkent in the Kazygurt region are around 5000 kilometers apart as the crow flies.

