The pressure is mounting on Gianni Infantino following his plans to bring in investors: The next continental confederation has issued a statement harshly criticizing the FIFA president.

The next continental confederation has further increased the pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino with a strongly worded statement. FIFA’s originally planned investor deal is “a symptom of a leadership that has stopped putting soccer first,” CONCACAF—the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean—said in a statement.

The 41 members of CONCACAF welcomed the withdrawal of the proposed project, but consider the matter far from settled. “This latest unilateral and outrageous act, which is indicative of poor governance and weak leadership, is the latest in a series of missteps and similar behavior. A comprehensive review of this presidency is essential.”

CONCACAF: Sports Should Not Be in the Hands of a Single Person

UEFA had previously called for such an investigation in strong terms. “This investigation must be thorough and comprehensive. No option should be ruled out from the outset,” the statement said. “We must identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”

CONCACAF praised the associations’ decisive action against FIFA’s plans. ““The unity shown by our member associations this week has confirmed that when courage, integrity, and sound leadership take center stage, the sport remains where it belongs—in the hands of soccer—and not in the hands of a single person,” the statement said, directed at Infantino. “We are all merely stewards serving a game that belongs to all of us.”

FIFA’s plans under Infantino had called for generating billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. To carry out this plan, FIFA intended to establish a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). Early Saturday morning, the world governing body abandoned the plans following massive opposition from, among others, the continental confederations.