FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz pulled the emergency brake early on against Winterthur and substituted Rodrigo Conceição after 32 minutes. The frustrated Portuguese went straight to the dressing room, but first had a few words for sporting director Milos Malenovic.

Maximum punishment for Rodrigo Conceição: The Portuguese had to bite the bullet against Winterthur after a very weak FCZ start and was substituted by Ricardo Moniz after 32 minutes.

You can see Conceição's frustration. He goes straight to the dressing room, but has a few words for sporting director Milos Malenovic first.

FC Zurich put in a weak performance in the opening phase against Winterthur, failing to put one foot in front of the other and deservedly trailing. The team from the city of Zurich are even well served with the 0:1 deficit after the first half. Coach Ricardo Moniz had seen enough after just over half an hour. The 60-year-old ends Rodrigo Conceição's working day prematurely and brings on Steven Zuber from Portugal.

You can see Conceição's annoyance at his early substitution. He trudges straight towards the dressing room, clapping neither Steven Zuber nor coach Moniz off. However, the Portuguese turns back halfway there. Has he changed his mind?

Yes and no. Conceição walks towards the substitutes' bench, but stops just before it and, with his hand in front of his face, says a few words to the slightly perplexed head of sport Milos Malenovic. Then he disappears into the catacombs for good.

Rolf Fringer chooses clear words in the blue Sport Studio: "Because Zurich was so inferior, Moniz or Malenovic thought that they had to bring in an established player. But then, after 32 minutes, they put someone on like that again when nothing is at stake. To break more again, because these things go into the team - that simply wasn't necessary."