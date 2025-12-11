YB record a surprising win against Lille in the Europa League, but may pay dearly for the three points. In injury time, the newly recovered Alvyn Sanches overstretches his knee.

Luca Betschart

Young Boys remain in the race for the knockout phase of the Europa League. Against Lille, the Bernese side benefited from a long spell outnumbered and won a hard-fought game 1-0. However, Gerardo Seoane's team suffered two setbacks in the closing stages.

Firstly, Tanguy Zoukrou had a black evening. Having only been substituted in the 84th minute, the 22-year-old picked up a yellow card in the 90th and 92nd minutes, was sent off and is suspended for the next match against Olympique Lyon.

"The red card is very annoying," said coach Seoane. "That's clearly down to us, or rather Tanguy Zoukrou - with two yellow cards, both of which were avoidable, especially the first."

Another knee injury for Sanches?

Shortly after Zoukrou, substitute Alvyn Sanches was also forced off. The 22-year-old, who only made his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture around six weeks ago, has his knee pushed all the way through in a tackle. Sanches stays down for a long time and then has to leave the pitch with support.

"A strong blow with a hyperextension. The reaction immediately afterwards was such that he struggled to stand up without pain," explained Seoane, but was unable to provide any further information: "There will be further clarification."

blue Sport expert Dani Gygax hopes that the injury will not turn out to be so serious. "I know this young lad relatively well - and he didn't deserve this. It takes a lot of strength to come back after a serious injury. If it didn't turn out well again, that would be extremely unlucky."

