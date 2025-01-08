Rodrigo Bentancur is carried off the pitch. Picture: dpa

Rodrigo Bentancur remains lying face down on the pitch. The Tottenham Hotspur professional then has to be substituted early. His team wins anyway.

DPA dpa

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off the pitch during the League Cup match against Liverpool FC. The 27-year-old from Uruguay had previously been lying face down on the pitch and subsequently required medical treatment. It was initially unclear what exactly happened.

Bentancur had gone down in the semi-final first leg following a corner. TV footage initially showed no signs of any outside influence. He had tried to reach the ball with his head in the sixth minute, but it didn't work. He then rolled around in pain before lying motionless with his arms outstretched.

Tottenham win anyway

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to help after a slight delay. The players of both teams also quickly realized that the situation was serious and wanted to help. The fans then applauded as Bentancur was carried off the pitch. At this point, the score was 0:0.

But it didn't stay that way. Swede Lucas Bergvall, just 18 years old, scored the winner for Tottenham in the 86th minute, by which time Timo Werner had also been substituted. The second leg will take place in Liverpool on February 6.