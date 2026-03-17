A duel at eye level: The first leg last week in Leverkusen ended 1:1 Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have recently shown that they can hold their own against the absolute top teams. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga club are outsiders against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

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Robert Andrich aptly summed up the motto for the showdown with the big favorites in London. "We're going there to get through to the next round. Otherwise we don't even need to go there," said the Bayer Leverkusen captain about the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Arsenal.

The Londoners are clearly favored this Tuesday as the sovereign English league leaders and the only unbeaten participant in the Champions League. But Leverkusen have confidence after their recent good games.

Now also competitive against big opponents

In the 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, the Rhinelanders only missed out on victory thanks to a controversial foul penalty, which former Leverkusen player Kai Havertz converted shortly before the end. The sixth-placed team in the table also showed its good development in the 1:1 draw against Bundesliga dominators Bayern Munich.

Compared to the first phase of the season, when the Werks team had no chance against top teams such as Paris Saint-Germain (2:7) and Bayern (0:3), coach Kasper Hjulmand's team now looks much more stable. Leverkusen are now also competitive against the really big European heavyweights.

In the footsteps of Ballack, Kirsten & Co.

The hope of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 24 years is alive. In 2002, Michael Ballack, Ulf Kirsten & Co. even made it to the final, where they lost 2-1 to Zinédine Zidane's Real Madrid.

In the clash with the Gunners, Leverkusen are also banking on the advantages of the underdogs. "I think the pressure on Arsenal is enormous - not just to progress, but perhaps to win the Champions League," said Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Three supposedly clear starting positions

The winner will probably travel to Norway. In the duel between the two possible next opponents, the surprise team from Bodö/Glimt clearly won the first leg against Sporting Lisbon 3:0 in front of a home crowd.

Record winners Real Madrid surprisingly dispatched Manchester City with the same result. And Chelsea will also have to make up three goals in the second leg against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain after a 5-2 defeat a week ago. Nevertheless, all three teams can tackle the turnaround in front of a home crowd.