The South American soccer federation CONMEBOL is not taking a substantive position at this time in the dispute over the investment plans of FIFA, the world soccer federation. The federation announced that it would review the plans.

UEFA and other continental federations are threatening a boycott, while the South American federation CONMEBOL remains cautious: FIFA is causing unrest with its plans worth billions. (File photo)

CONMEBOL announced that it had scheduled consultations with its member associations following the announcement of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project. The organization also asked FIFA for clarification regarding the project’s structure, governance, and potential implications.

The continental confederation said it intends to continue acting “with prudence, responsibility, and in the spirit of cooperation” and to work exclusively through institutional channels and in accordance with the principles of good governance to strengthen world soccer.

"Soccer Comes First"

At the same time, the South American confederation called for unity. “Soccer always comes first,” the statement said. Commercial and financial decisions must serve the development of soccer and must never take precedence over its essence.

FIFA had announced its intention to generate billions by partially selling commercial rights to events such as the World Cup. To this end, it plans to establish a subsidiary called FFE. These plans are facing opposition: UEFA and CONCACAF reject the proposal, and UEFA is even threatening to boycott FIFA competitions if it is implemented. The Asian Confederation (AFC) has also recently expressed solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF and criticized FIFA’s actions.