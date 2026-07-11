Is the Swiss national team already at a disadvantage before the World Cup quarterfinal even kicks off? There has been repeated talk of Argentina possibly receiving preferential treatment at this World Cup. Here’s a look at the incidents in question—and what the facts are.

Controversial Decisions Conspiracy theories surrounding Messi and Co. — Does the Swiss national team have to play against far more than 11 Argentines?

The AI-generated memes featuring Gianni Infantino and Lionel Messi are everywhere: in one, the powerful FIFA boss is holding Argentina’s superstar protectively in his arms and celebrating with him; in another, they’re lying in bed together with the World Cup trophy. At this World Cup, too, there is once again plenty of discussion, speculation, and even conspiracy theories surrounding the relationship between world champion Argentina and FIFA.

Just look at the engagements 😂



At this point, the whole world — except Messi fans and Gianni Infantino — must really hate Messi. pic.twitter.com/GfTzJFbC2T — The G👧rl (@Sonia_the_girl_) July 9, 2026

The accusation: The South American team led by Messi, which will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Sunday (3:00 a.m.), is being given preferential treatment and is essentially already a sure bet to win the World Cup again—as is being claimed, above all, on less reputable social media accounts. Which game moments are in question, what are the facts, and what have been the reactions? Here’s an overview.

Which scenes and statistics are the focus?

Messi's Foul in the First Game

The first controversy occurred as early as Argentina’s opening match against Algeria: In the 31st minute, Messi appeared to deliberately kick Aïssa Mandi in the Achilles tendon with the sole of his shoe. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak issued only a warning, after which Messi went on to score two of his three goals in the 3-0 victory over the North Africans.

“There are three criteria for excessive force,” explained German referee Patrick Ittrich, speaking as an expert on MagentaTV: “The opportunity to play the ball, the nature of the contact, and the momentum.” Only the momentum was missing. Ittrich’s verdict: “To me, that’s a red card.” Had he been sent off, Messi would have been suspended for at least the match against Austria (at least under normal application of the rules)—and thus would likely have scored only four goals instead of eight in this World Cup.”

The final stretch against Egypt

In the Round of 16 match against Egypt (3–2), there were several controversial moments during the heated final minutes that led to goals by the South Americans, who had been trailing 0–2 with eleven minutes remaining. “All the controversial decisions went against Egypt. The negative emotions that result from that are understandable,” said referee expert Ittrich.

Egypt's coach, Hossam Hassan, was furious: "That was clearly a rigged game." He added: "Maybe they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Maybe they wanted Messi to stay in the running."

But the fact is also that none of the scenes in question were ambiguous, and referee Francois Letexier of France was actually praised for his performance.

Card Statistics

On average, Argentina receives a yellow card only once every 19.7 fouls. Among all 48 World Cup teams, only the Czech Republic (37.0), Tunisia (27.0), and Norway (24.0) have a better ratio. England, for example, receives a yellow card for every 7.7 fouls. Argentina has committed more fouls than England, but has received only half as many cautions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is said to have a certain affinity for Argentina and Messi. www.imago-images.de

Penalty Kick Statistics

Even at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, no other team was awarded as many penalty kicks as the world champion (five)—though, of course, they also played the most games. At this year’s World Cup, Argentina once again tops the statistics. By the quarterfinals, three penalty kicks had been awarded to them. However, Messi missed two of them (against Austria and Egypt).

What role does FIFA President Gianni Infantino play?

Gianni Infantino is accused of bias. Allegedly, the controversial Swiss official is a big supporter of Messi and is determined to ensure that the superstar stays in the tournament for as long as possible—and, ideally, triumphs once again.

Public praise for the 39-year-old, such as that aired on the Latin American network DSports, serves as supposed evidence for some. There, after the 3-2 hard-fought victory in the round of 32 against the massive underdog Cape Verde, Infantino—in an interview that had actually already ended—sent “a warm hug” and “heartfelt congratulations” to all of Argentina. Earlier, he had gushed: “Messi is playing exceptionally well. But we know him: He’s a star, and it’s always a pleasure to watch him play.”

Had the relationship between Infantino and Messi been noticeable before?

No. But people keep bringing up last year’s Club World Cup. It wasn’t necessarily expected beforehand that Messi would be able to participate with Inter Miami. There was a slight delay before it was determined which team from the host country, the U.S., would participate. Messi’s Florida-based club was given preference over the champion Los Angeles Galaxy. However, it remained unclear to what extent Infantino played a role in this surprising decision.