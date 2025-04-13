Constantin puts pressure on Tholot as Sion coach. Keystone

FC Sion is in a slump. President Christian's patience seems to be wearing thin and coach Didier Tholot must fear for his job.

Syl Battistuzzi

In 2025, FC Sion picked up just nine points in 13 Super League games - no other team was that bad. In addition, Sion recently went winless for the fourth league game in a row.

"We lost ten points in stoppage time. We often don't finish what we start. We've also scored unbelievable own goals and received red cards. At the moment, we're doing everything wrong," Christian Constantin said in an interview with "Blick".

Didier Tholot's shine has also diminished. Some fans criticize the 61-year-old, who is currently on the touchline in Valais for the fourth time, for his line-ups and changes. In a situation like this, you have two options, explains the Sion boss: "Either you change the people. Or the people change. I've tried everything in my life. There's no certainty with either option."

"Can't change half the team"

Constantin continues: "In the current constellation, I still have hope that people will change. But they must now have finally sharpened their awareness that points are a must." Constantin complains that "everyone is flattering each other" internally.

He wants to end the season with Tholot. "But for that to happen, he now has to deliver and score points in the next two games," Constantin states. CC emphasizes: "I can't change half the team."

There is no lack of quality within the team, as he also notices in training, says Constantin. "Benjamin Kololli, Anton Mirantschuk, Ilyas Chouaref and Liam Chipperfield are highly talented, wonderful players. Which is why our situation is hardly understandable."

In short, there is a good chance that Tholot will have to leave Valais for the fifth time if results are poor. On Sunday, Servette will be the guests at the Tourbillon (live on blue Sport at 4.30 pm). You can watch CC's coaching loss in the picture gallery here.