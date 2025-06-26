Test matches in Russia? No problem, says Sion boss Christian Constantin. Keystone

FC Sion are considering taking part in a preparation tournament in Russia. Christian Constantin sees no problems with this and is not afraid of any negative reactions.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Sion is planning to take part in a mini-tournament in Russia. Participation would earn the Valais club around 300,000 francs.

Despite the politically sensitive environment, Christian Constantin is unimpressed by criticism. The Sion president emphasizes that sport and politics must be kept separate.

According to Constantin, whether the trip actually takes place depends on the financing of the tournament by the organizer. Show more

Like all other Super League teams, FC Sion has resumed training and is preparing for the 2025/26 season, which begins in a month's time. However, there is a certain explosive element to the Valais side's preparations. As blue Sport has learned, Sion are planning to take part in a preparatory tournament in Russia, which is expected to bring in around CHF 300,000 for the club.

In addition to the logistical challenge of the long journey there and back, a guest appearance by the Valais team in St. Petersburg is also likely to be viewed critically due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Most recently, Fabio Celestini's move to ZSKA Moscow caused a great deal of misunderstanding in this country and drew the ire of the fans.

Constantin wants to keep sport and politics separate

However, Sion President Christian Constantin is not afraid of criticism. He has already made this clear to the Russian medium "sport24". "Sport and politics should be clearly separated," Constantin said in an interview with "Blick". He has no scruples.

That's why he doesn't condemn his former coach Celestini: "Everyone should decide for themselves. You think it's immoral and write it like that - okay. That's your opinion. Fabio had a different one. And I'm neutral about it."

Constantin is now also considering taking part in the mini-tournament in St. Petersburg, where hosts Zenit, Swansea from the English Championship and Ligue 1 newcomers Lorient have also been invited. FC Sion received an invitation because Anton Miranchuk, the former captain of the Russian national team, plays in Valais.

However, Constantin does not yet know whether the trip to Russia will actually take place. "It depends on whether the organizer - a FIFA match agent - can get the money together. It's still about the TV rights," says the Sion boss. In any case, Sion would not have to fear any sanctions from FIFA or UEFA. "We've clarified that."

