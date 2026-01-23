Christian Constantin is looking to the future with confidence ahead of the Super League's relaunch. The longtime president of FC Sion believes his club is on the right track and has big ambitions.

President Ahead of the Season's Start Constantin: “Tholot has come to understand that Sion is his final home in soccer.”

Since returning to the Super League two years ago, Sion has been on an upward trajectory. In their first season after promotion, they finished in 9th place and avoided relegation. Last season, the Valais team fared significantly better, finishing in 4th place. As a reward, they qualified for European competition for the first time in nine years.

Their best finish in many years was built on a spectacular late-season run that included a streak of ten games without a loss. In addition, Sion boasted the league’s best defense, conceding just 40 goals in 38 games. Sion President Christian Constantin expressed this confidence in a phone interview with Keystone-SDA: “In my opinion, starting in February, we had the best team in the country.” He continued emphatically: “As always, the goal for the new season is to try to do better than we did last season.”

UHD HDR BSC Young Boys - FC Sion 26.07. 11:35 - 14:10 ∙ blue Sport Live ∙ UHD HDR BSC Young Boys - FC Sion Live on

Continuity on the bench...

In late April, Constantin extended coach Didier Tholot’s contract early through 2029. The Frenchman’s third tenure at Tourbillon is already by far the longest, a sign that calm has returned to Valais. Between Sion’s promotion to the Super League in 2006 and Tholot’s return in the summer of 2023, Constantin had averaged 3.5 head coaches per season.

“When Didier came here in his mid-fifties, he had his sights set on coaching the Girondins de Bordeaux, his favorite club, back when they were still playing in Ligue 1. Now, at his age, he has come to realize that Sion is his final home in soccer,” says Constantin.

...and on the roster

Speaking of continuity: Christian Constantin and his son Barthélémy, the club’s sporting director, have managed to keep the team together beyond the summer. Key players such as Winsley Boteli, Théo Berdayes, and Jan Kronig are under contract with the club through 2030. The team was further strengthened with the addition of 20-year-old midfielder Fodé Sylla from Lens.

“We have a relatively young team, so the goal is to keep the core of the squad intact so that we can continue to develop both in terms of our play and our results,” says Christian Constantin. “If I overhaul the team in the summer, I never get good results afterward. If I keep the same roster, I can go as far as possible because there’s already a sense of unity.”

Visiting Bern on Sunday

"CC" estimates that to be successful simultaneously on the European stage, in the Super League, and in the Swiss Cup, the team needs 21 good field players, adding, "We’re not far off." The only downside is the injury to center back Kreshnik Hajrizi, for whom the club is actively seeking a replacement.

According to Constantin, the team’s strength lies in its cohesion. “Didier and the entire coaching staff have managed to instill this desire to improve together. And the momentum of success takes care of the rest.”

On Sunday (2:00 p.m.), Sion will play at Wankdorf—the very same venue where last season’s highly successful campaign came to a close with a spectacular 3-3 draw. It would be a major statement if the Valais team could extend their unbeaten streak against the reinforced Young Boys into the new season.