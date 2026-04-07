Antonio Conte was Italy's national team coach from 2014 to 2016 and led the Squadra Azzurra to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016. imago/Nordphoto

No World Cup ticket three times, resignations and an open coaching position: Napoli coach Antonio Conte now talks about his chances and the honor of coaching Italy again.

DPA dpa

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has put himself in the running for a possible return as Italy coach. "If I were president of the football association, I would of course also consider myself," the 56-year-old said at a press conference, referring to his previous role as head coach of the Squadra Azzurra between 2014 and 2016. Conte has coached SSC Napoli since 2024, winning the championship with the club last year.

Conte emphasized that he had the necessary experience, as he already knew the environment and had worked as a national team coach for two years. He described a renewed appointment as an honorable task: "Being the national coach of your own country is something beautiful. You represent the country."

Decision still pending

At the same time, Conte made it clear that a decision on a possible successor to Gennaro Gattuso has not yet been made following Italy's repeated failure to qualify for the World Cup a week ago. Other coaches are also currently being touted as promising candidates for the post.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. The team failed in the penalty shoot-out of the play-off duel against Bosnia-Herzegovina. This cost national coach Gattuso his job. The head of the association, Gabriele Gravina, and the sporting director, former goalkeeping star Gianluigi Buffon, had already resigned.