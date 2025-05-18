The two YB players Sandro Lauper and Loris Benito collide violently with their heads. Lauper even loses consciousness for a moment. Now the all-clear has at least been given.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The YB players Sandro Lauper and Loris Benito collide with their heads.

Lauper loses consciousness for a brief moment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

He was taken to hospital for further tests. After the resounding victory against Basel, YB coach Giorgio Contini says that Lauper has since been able to leave the hospital. Show more

In the 30th minute, with the score at 2:1 against champions Basel, the two YB players Sandro Lauper and Loris Benito collide violently with their heads. Benito is able to continue playing after a brief treatment, but the game is over for Lauper.

As blue Sport reports, the 28-year-old briefly lost consciousness. During the half-time break, presenter Chris Augsburger can quietly give the all-clear: "Lauper is conscious and on his way to hospital."

After YB's thunderous win against Basel, coach Giorgio Contini provides an update: "He should be on his way back. It's probably a concussion, we'll have to monitor that for the next 48 hours. But as I said, he's on his way home." He did not know whether he would still be able to get to the stadium. "But he was able to leave the hospital safely."