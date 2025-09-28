YB coach baffled Contini: "Interesting that everyone thinks we're in a bad mood"

YB wins a crazy Bern derby against Thun 4:2 and breathes a sigh of relief after a turbulent week. For YB coach Giorgio Contini, the third win in a row in the championship counts more than the defeats in the Cup and Europa League.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB win the Bern derby against Thun 4:2 and show a reaction to the cup defeat against Aarau and the defeat in the Europa League against Panathinaikos.

Nevertheless, coach Giorgio Contini is not relieved: "I don't like hearing that. When you're coach of such a big club with these ambitions, you have to be able to deal with pressure."

When asked if this victory was good for his mood, the 51-year-old replied: "It's interesting that everyone thinks we're in a bad mood." Show more

YB have had a turbulent week. Last Saturday, the Bernese were knocked out of the Swiss Cup against Challenge League side Aarau. This was followed five days later by a horror performance in the Europa League against Panathinaikos.

For a long time, everything pointed to another negative result on this early Sunday afternoon in the Bern derby against Thun. In the final stages, however, the club from Bern turned up the heat and celebrated a spectacular 4:2 victory thanks to goals from Chris Bedia and Christian Fassnacht. Does coach Giorgio Contini feel a load off his mind?

"I don't like to hear that. When you're coach of such a big club with these ambitions, you have to be able to handle pressure," said Contini in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle in the Wankdorf.

His team had tried to play long balls in the first half, which had not worked. In the second half, they changed and showed a reaction. In the end, the crowd also spurred them on to success.

"Have to override negative thoughts"

This derby victory will do nothing to change the mood of the Bernese, because Contini believes that, contrary to public opinion, there is no bad mood in the team. "It's interesting that everyone thinks we're in a bad mood," the YB coach marvels.

The 51-year-old prefers to look at the positives rather than the negative results of the past week: "We've now won three games in a row in the championship. We've won against Lugano, Lucerne and today in complicated fashion. We are in the top group. This is a competition that YB has set itself. We want to be at the top."

In order to survive in Europe, the quality must be increased, which was not achieved against Panathinaikos. His team had failed in the Cup and there was no point crying over it now. "We need to overcome the negative thoughts we had at the time as quickly as possible."

His team managed to do just that on Sunday. Next Thursday's clash with FCS Bucharest gives YB the opportunity to overwrite the negative thoughts from the opening defeat with a positive result in the Europa League.

