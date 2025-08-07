  1. Residential Customers
VAR frustration for the Young Boys Contini on Shaqiri offside: "There are no excuses for not seeing it"

Luca Betschart

7.8.2025

Young Boys lose 4-1 to FC Basel in their first clash of the season and are annoyed by a momentous refereeing decision that will cost the Bernese team dearly.

07.08.2025, 08:46

07.08.2025, 08:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Young Boys clearly lose their first clash of the season with Basel 1:4, but keep up well with the champions until Edimilson Fernandes is sent off.
  • The Bernese were annoyed by a scene in the build-up to Basel's ultimately decisive opening goal, when the referees overlooked an offside by Xherdan Shaqiri.
  • YB coach Giorgio Contini chose clear words: "That's unacceptable. It's about the job of us coaches."
Show more

After 55 minutes at St. Jakob-Park, with the score at 1:1, a groundbreaking scene occurred: Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri deflected a pass from Léo Leroy with a heel and hit the hand of YB's Edimilson Fernandes. Shortly afterwards, referee Luca Cibelli is sent in front of the screen by the VAR and decides on a penalty for FCB.

Emotions then erupt on the pitch. Unlucky Fernandes loses his nerve, grabs Schmid in the face with his hand and is sent off with a straight red card. Shaqiri is unperturbed by the commotion and converts the penalty with aplomb. But it should never have been given.

Delicate scene before Edimilson is sent offWas Shaqiri offside during the penalty?

"It's about the job of us coaches"

Shaqiri appears to be offside when Leroy passes the ball, which would render Edimilson's handball null and void. The VAR Urs Schnyder may have missed it. To the great annoyance of YB coach Contini, for whom the case is clear: "That's unacceptable. It's about the job of us coaches. In the end, it doesn't help that an apology will come from the league."

An AI-generated image from SRF: Shaqiri is clearly too far forward.
Screenshot SRF

Contini emphasizes that FC Basel's victory was undoubtedly deserved. "Ludovic and I discussed on the way to the press conference how bitter it is that everyone is now talking about one scene after such a great game," said Contini. He continued: "This scene upset the balance of the whole game. There are no excuses for not seeing it."

Contini's predecessor Patrick Rahmen, who is a guest in the blue Sport Studio, has a possible explanation: "The VAR probably focused too much on the handball."

The highlights of the match

