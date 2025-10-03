YB responded to their horror performance in the opening game against Panathinaikos with a 2-0 win at FCSB in Bucharest. Coach Giorgio Contini is satisfied with his team's performance.

Andreas Lunghi

It was a strong reaction that YB showed in Bucharest to the 4-1 defeat against Panathinaikos. The Bernese were more present across the board and conceded very little against the Romanians from FCSB.

"We wanted to show a different side in Europe than in the last home game," said Giorgio Contini in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. "Rehabilitation at this level was important. We managed to do that."

His team had to show a lot of solidarity and do a lot defensively. "That's also important in a game like this," said the 51-year-old, expressing his satisfaction with his team's performance.

More goals could probably have been scored up front: "We could have had one or two more chances to increase the score. But the bottom line is that we really got into the game in the right way."

