After the 5-0 defeat in Lausanne before the international break, YB fail to respond in their home game against St. Gallen and lose 2-1. Coach Giorgio Contini is counted out, some fans call for his dismissal.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys also lose their home game against St.Gallen 2-1 and are under massive pressure after four defeats in six competitive games.

Coach Giorgio Contini is coming under increasing criticism. Fans are calling for his dismissal - and blue Sport experts doubt that he can turn things around.

The upcoming games in the Europa League against Ludogorets and in the league against FC Zurich could be decisive for Contini's future. Show more

Four defeats from the last six competitive matches - Young Boys are on fire. The YB fans are correspondingly frustrated after the 2:1 defeat against St. Gallen. Cries of "Contini out" can be heard. Even when the YB coach went for a TV interview after the game.

"Thank you, merci vielmal", the coach shouts in the direction of the stands and folds his hands together. When a fan doesn't let up and continues to rant, Contini becomes more serious: "Yes, that's fine. But come down and tell me in private. Come on, we can talk to each other openly."

YB coach can understand disappointed fans

The nerves in Bern are visibly tense. But the YB coach can understand the fans' frustration. The spectators expected a reaction, and I think that was there. But of course everyone also wanted a win. It's understandable that the disappointment is there," said Contini.

He continued: "We have to correct a lot of things and use every minute to work on things. But we shouldn't feel that we have to change everything now. We have to look at what was good and what we need to do better."

However, the criticism of Contini will not become any quieter after the next disappointment. "YB's demands are completely different. They've lost four of their six competitive games and were knocked out of the Cup," says blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi. "The situation is not quite as dramatic as last season, when they finished last. But the discussion is not getting any smaller."

Fateful week for Contini?

Contini must now deliver good results as quickly as possible, otherwise the air will get thinner and thinner, believes Mehmedi. "He's been allowed to train the team long enough. You have to start seeing a turnaround." Timm Klose does not believe that there is a problem within the team: "A team that plays against the coach would react differently."

But Klose is also certain that the next two games - first in the Europa League against Ludogorets and then away against FC Zurich on Sunday - will be decisive. "Last season there was a situation where YB played against Basel and both coaches were under fire. After the game, there was a row and Patrick Rahmen had to go," recalls Klose. "I now see the game against FCZ as a similar situation."