Mauro Lustrinelli is on a high with FC Thun Keystone

The long-distance duel between FC Thun and FC St. Gallen enters the next round on Tuesday. The leaders from Bern host Winterthur, while St. Gallen play in Sion. You can watch live with blue Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two currently best teams in the Super League got off to a good start to the English week at the weekend. FC St. Gallen outclassed Grasshoppers 5:0 at home and Thun secured a 1:0 win at FC Sion. Because FC Basel slipped up, the two surprise teams have even pulled away slightly at the top.

What Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli sees from his players these days almost always makes him happy. Team spirit, a willingness to make sacrifices and positive energy are key words that the former striker uses to explain his team's high-flying performance.

In October, the astonishing promoted team has won all three games so far and could ensure a perfect month against FC Winterthur at the bottom of the table. A glance at the table suggests a clear-cut affair; after all, the two teams are a world apart. The Zurich side picked up only their third point at the weekend and are 19 points behind FC Thun.

However, the underdog is optimistic that a lot was right in the unfortunate 2:2 draw against Lucerne on Saturday. "We can build on this performance," says Patrick Rahmen, who was able to provide visible positive momentum as the new coach, even if the first win of the season was missed due to a goal conceded in stoppage time.

Everything speaks for St. Gallen

St. Gallen coach Enrico Maassen had nothing "to complain about" after the 5:0 win against Grasshoppers. Led by the league's top scorer Alessandro Vogt, the second-placed team impressed across the board and will travel to Valais, where they have felt at home recently anyway, with a broad chest. In the last five duels at the Tourbillon, FCSG have drawn two and won three (4:0, 7:2 and 3:0). The Sion stadium has not been scary for the visitors in recent weeks either: FC Sion have been without a goal in a home game for 370 minutes.

The program of the 11th round:

Tuesday: Sion - St. Gallen 20.30. Thun - Winterthur 20.30. - Wednesday: Basel - Zurich 20.30. Lausanne-Sport - Servette 20.30. - Thursday: Grasshoppers - Young Boys 20.30. Lugano - Luzern 20.30.