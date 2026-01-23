Criticism of Gianni Infantino continues to pour in from Europe. Despite the recent turmoil, the African confederation remains solidly behind the FIFA president.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino can continue to count on support from Africa amid the crisis surrounding the failed investor plan. The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously welcomed the statement by Infantino and Mattias Grafström, the general secretary of FIFA. The African federation announced this on Platform X. The Argentine soccer federation also announced that it would continue to support Infantino.

Prior to that, a meeting had been held in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, attended by Infantino, Grafström, and other high-ranking FIFA officials. In a statement signed by Infantino and Grafström, both admit to mistakes but also warn of consequences following the failure of the investment project.

UEFA Stands by Its Threat of a Boycott

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), however, subsequently announced that its threat to suspend participation in FIFA competitions for the time being remains in effect. It stated that the conditions for withdrawing the threat had not been met. Trust in Infantino had been lost, according to the UEFA statement.

The plans, which were rescinded on Saturday after just a few days, had sparked a wave of criticism and calls for Infantino to resign. The plan was to sell approximately 20 percent of the shares in the newly established subsidiary FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), whose value was initially set at a total of $20 billion. FFE would have consolidated the commercial rights to FIFA competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup.